Leadership Gwinnett recently announced the appointment of three new members to its foundation board.
The new members include Lisa Anders, Executive Director of Explore Gwinnett, Jennifer Fennell, Gwinnett District Manager of Jackson EMC and Tim Le, Broker/Owner of NDI Maxim Real Estate LLC.
The Foundation Board of Directors are responsible for the overall governance and well-being of the organization, Leadership Gwinnett officials said. The governing board maintains the organization’s vision, mission and core values as well as provides strategic direction and fiscal health.
“I am more than ever committed to Leadership Gwinnett and its ability to help create sustainable partnerships, elevate awareness about what makes Gwinnett great, as well as opening our eyes to the challenges our community faces,” Anders said. “It’s the aspirational program for all my employees and am proud to have put my entire team through Glance Gwinnett, as well as having three LG grads on staff.”
Anders also serves on the boards of the Aurora Theatre, Southeastern Railway Museum and Partnership Gwinnett Public Funding Entity. She is one of Georgia’s only Certified Destination Management Executives, a 2018 graduate of Regional Leadership Institute and a 2013 Leadership Gwinnett graduate.
Fennell joined Jackson EMC in 2014, and in 2022 was named the Gwinnett district manager. In her role, she oversees the day-to-day management of Jackson EMC’s local office in Lawrenceville, including community involvement, member services, and governmental affairs.
Since graduating from Leadership Gwinnett in 2018, she has been an active volunteer serving on the Regional Day committee. Fennell also serves on the boards of The Gwinnett Chamber, Council for Quality Growth, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, and Partnership Gwinnett, where she serves as Goal One Chair and is secretary for both the Gwinnett Police Foundation and the Water Tower at Gwinnett Board.
She is president-elect of the Rotary Club of Sugarloaf, where she has been a member since 2016.
Le began his career as a mechanical engineer for NEC Electronics USA, specializing in CVD semiconductor manufacturing. After 5 ½ years as a senior equipment engineer, he decided to become a fulltime entrepreneur with his focus on real estate investment and business development. He formed multiple real estate partnerships and is currently the broker/owner of NDI Maxim Real Estate LLC.
Le is also involved with multiple professional boards and civic organizations including Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Downtown Development Authority of Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, Asian Real Estate Association of America, Atlanta Chapter, Past President; Vietnamese American Chamber of Commerce, Past President & Founding Board Member; Gateway 85 Community Improvement District, Board Member, Gwinnett Rotary Club and Leadership Gwinnett Alumni 2012.
He was recognized by the Georgia Asian Times as one of the 25 most influential Asian in Georgia in 2010, 2012 and 2015.
