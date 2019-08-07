Nearly half of the senators picked by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to serve on a Senate Study Committee tasked with studying education outcomes in Georgia — including the committee's chairman — represent parts of Gwinnett County.
Duncan appointed state Sens. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, to lead the study committee, and picked Sens. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, and Sheikh Rahman, D-Lawrenceville, to join Martin on the panel. The committee includes seven senators as well as one representative each from the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia.
The Senate Education Outcomes Study Committee was one of two study groups Duncan appointed Wednesday, with the Senate Reducing Georgia’s Cost of Doing Business Study Committee — which does not include any Gwinnett-based senators — being the other one.
"To keep Georgia the number one state for business, we have to make sure our higher education system is innovative and our economy is strong,” Duncan said.
“Both of these committees will take a look at these important issues in the coming months in order to make deliberate, informed decisions to better our citizenry.”
The Senate Education Outcomes Study Committee will be tasked with looking at changes in both the labor market and the requirements for college continuing education, certifications and degrees and making recommendations for addressing those changes by Dec. 1.
“Education is ever-evolving, especially with the growing demands of the workforce and changes in technology,” Martin said in a statement. “This study committee will help us to better understand the changes in higher education and anticipate the requirements our students are facing as they enter the workforce and continue to grow with their careers.
"I am thankful for Lt. Governor Duncan’s support and look forward to working with the members of this committee to better understand the demands put on our students.”
Joining Martin, Harrell and Rahman on the education outcomes study committee are Sens. Lindsey Tippins, R-Marietta; Brian Strickland, R-McDonough; Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville; and Bill Cowsert, R-Athens.