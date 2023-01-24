There will soon be new principals at Couch Middle School, Harbins Elementary School and Taylor Elementary School.
And Gwinnett County Public Schools has a new facilities and operations executive director as well.
The county’s school board approved the appointments of Capucina “Cappy” Douglass as the new principal at Couch Middle School, James “Jimmy” Lovett as the new principal at Harbins Elementary School, Tawanda Sanks as the new principal at Taylor Elementary School and Patrick Burke as the new executive director of Facilities and Operations.
Douglass is coming from Clarke County Schools, where she was principal at Hilsman Middle School, but she worked at three GCPS schools before going to Clarke County. In fact, this won’t even be her first stint at Couch Middle School.
She was a teacher leader at Shiloh Middle School from 2006 until 2012, and then served as an assistant principal at Couch from 2012 until 2016. After a stint as the principal at Social Circle Middle School, in the Social Circle City Schools, from 2016 until 2017, she returned to GCPS as an assistant principal at Grayson High School from 2018 until 2019. She then went to Clarke County in 2019.
Prior to joining GCPS, Douglass was a social worker with Connecticut Protective Services Department of Children and Families from 1992 until 2002; a teacher at Wallace Middle School in Waterbury, Conn. from 2002 until 2003; and a teacher at Bullard Havens High School in Bridgeport, Conn. from 2003 until 2006.
She received her bachelor’s degree in science general studies from Post College, her master’s degree in education from the University of Bridgeport and a specialist degree in education from Georgia State University
Douglass will replace retiring Couch principal Devon Williams.
Lovett has been with GCPS for 25 years. He was a teacher at Bethesda Elementary School from 1998 until 2004; a teacher at Meadowcreek Elementary School from 2004 until 2011, assistant principal at Berkmar Middle School from 2011 until 2015, and an assistant principal at Grayson Elementary School since 2015.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Georgia State University, his master’s degree in educational administration and policy from the University of Georgia and his doctoral degree in educational leadership from UGA.
Lovett will replace outgoing Harbins Elementary Principal Jennifer Chatham, who resigned.
Sanks has worked for GCPS for two decades. She was a fourth grade teacher at Mason Elementary from 2002 until 2007, the gifted teacher/ instructional coach at Corley Elementary School from 2007 until 2017, and has been an assistant principal at Taylor Elementary School since 2017. She previously served as a fourth grade teacher at Manning Elementary School, in Manning, S.C., from 1999 until 2002.
Sanks earned her bachelor’s degree in science early/elementary education from Lincoln University, her master’s degree in instructional accommodation from Francis Marion University, and her specialist degree in leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.
She will replace retiring Taylor Elementary Principal Paula Cobb.
Burke has been GCPS’ director of planning since 2021.
Prior to that, he was an associate with Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele and Associates from 1991 until 1993; a research assistant at Georgia Institute of Technology from 1994 until 1996; a research associate/GIS coordinator at Kennesaw State University from 1997 until 1998; a research associate at Georgia Tech from 1998 until 2000; the executive director of operational planning with Fulton County Schools from 2000 until 2008; and the chief operations officer/deputy superintendent of operations with Fulton County Schools from 2008 until 2021.
Burke earned his bachelor’s degree in legal/business administration and political science from Ball State University, his master’s degree in city planning from Ball State University; and his doctoral degree in architecture and planning from Georgia Institute of Technology.
