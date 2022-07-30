Three Gwinnett County men were among a group of four people who were indicted in federal court earlier this month for allegedly aiming laser pointers at police helicopters, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Snellville resident Daniel Maloney, 55, Lilburn resident Fredy Contreras, 48, and Lawrenceville resident Theodore Rowe, 51, were indicted by a federal grand jury on July 13. An Atlanta resident, Timothy Wilson, 61, was also indicted at that time for an incident that happened in Atlanta. The four men have been arraigned before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.

