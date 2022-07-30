Three Gwinnett County men were among a group of four people who were indicted in federal court earlier this month for allegedly aiming laser pointers at police helicopters, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Snellville resident Daniel Maloney, 55, Lilburn resident Fredy Contreras, 48, and Lawrenceville resident Theodore Rowe, 51, were indicted by a federal grand jury on July 13. An Atlanta resident, Timothy Wilson, 61, was also indicted at that time for an incident that happened in Atlanta. The four men have been arraigned before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.
Maloney and Contreras were indicted for incidents that occurred in 2020 while Rowe and Wilson were indicted for incidents that occurred in 2021.
“The Gwinnett Police Department is thankful for the diligence the FAA and FBI both have for continuing the mission of educating the public on how dangerous it is to point a laser at any aircraft," Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said in a statement. "Our department will not allow these offenses to interfere with the Aviation Unit’s operations and the department’s mission of serving and protecting the residents of Gwinnett with first class law enforcement service, including airborne response.”
The FBI, Gwinnett County police, Atlanta police and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of the Inspector General investigated the four incidents that led to the federal indictments.
“Pointing lasers at an aircraft is extremely dangerous,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “A laser aimed at an aircraft blinds the pilot and makes it difficult if not impossible for the persons in the cockpit to read their instruments. Persons who are found pointing lasers at aircraft will be prosecuted.”
Maloney is accused of pointing a red laser pointer at a Gwinnett police helicopter on the evening of Feb. 13, 2020, while the helicopter was participating in a search for a robbery suspect who had fled to a wooded area, according to the Department of Justice. The light from the laser pointer temporarily blinded the helicopter pilot and tactical flight officer, which resulted in them having to stop looking for the robbery suspect so they could switch to infrared vision and look for the source of the laser pointer's light.
Officers on the ground then went to Maloney's home, after it was discovered that was where the light was coming from, and one officer found him still pointing the laser pointer at the helicopter when they arrived, according to federal prosecutors.
Meanwhile, Contreras allegedly aimed a green laser at a Gwinnett police helicopter on the evening of Nov. 9, 2020, while the helicopter's crew were helping in the search for a stolen vehicle. Department of Justice officials said the helicopter was hit at least twice with the laser, and the tactical officer was able to use an infrared camera to identify where the light from the laser was coming from.
Contreras admitted to pointing the laser at the helicopter when officers on the ground arrived at his home.
And, Rowe allegedly pointed a green laser at a Gwinnett police helicopter that was was helping officers on the ground look for a suspicious person who had been wandering in a busy roadway on the evening of July 1, 2021. Federal prosecutors said the helicopter was hit multiple times with a green laser during the search and the tactical flight officer used an infrared camera to locate the source of the laser's light.
Rowe admitted to pointing the laser at the helicopter when officers on the ground arrived, according to the Department of Justice.
“When aimed at an aircraft, a beam of light from a handheld laser can illuminate a cockpit, disorienting and temporarily blinding the pilot or pilots of the craft, and in this case, preventing police from completing important public safety work," FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley said. "It's not a game. It's a federal felony that the FBI and our law enforcement partners take very seriously.”
Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, Southeastern Region Special Agent in Charge Todd Damiani added, “Irresponsibly using and aiming a laser device at any civil, commercial, military, or law enforcement aircraft seriously compromises safe aviation operations. These arrests on federal charges should serve as a warning that engaging in this dangerous and criminal activity is unacceptable.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul R. Jones is handling the prosecution of the case.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.