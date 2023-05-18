Screen Shot 2023-05-17 at 12.52.33 PM.png

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced that three Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors were selected as 2023 Corporate-Sponsored National Merit Scholarship Award winners, earning corporate-sponsored scholarships to help fund their college education.

These National Merit Scholars are part of a group of distinguished students nationwide judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

