Five members of the Stoecker family were recently inducted into the Button Gwinnett chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution together. Pictured from left are Button Gwinnett Chapter SAR President Tom Jacques; Benjamin Stoecker; Winston Law; John W. Stoecker; Christopher Stoecker; John C. Stoecker; and Georgia State Society SAR President David Ludley.
Photo: Button Gwinnett chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution
Ray William Anderson, second from right, received his supplemental membership certificate from Georgia State Society Sons of the American Revolution President David Ludley, right.
Photo: Button Gwinnett chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution
Five members of a local family recently did something that is pretty rare for a chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. They joined the group at the same time.
The members of the Stoecker family — including John Stoecker, his two sons and two grandsons — represent three generations. Georgia State Society SAR President David Ludley inducted the family members into the organization’s Button Gwinnett chapter on June 8,
