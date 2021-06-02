Three Gwinnett County Public Schools graduates are part of a prestigious group nationwide to earn the 2021 Gates Scholarship.
The Gwinnett students are part of a select group of 300 graduates nationwide to earn the scholarship, which will send them to college for free.
The honorees from GCPS are:
♦ Jennifer Tran, Berkmar High School
♦ Shivani Desai, Peachtree Ridge High School
♦ Anya Bibbs, Shiloh High School
Gates Scholars have a minimum cumulative weighted GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent) and have an outstanding academic record in high school (in the top 10% of his/her graduating class). In addition, they must have demonstrated leadership ability and exceptional personal success skills.
The Gates Scholarship eliminates barriers to college for high-potential, low-income minority students. Funded by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, this last-dollar scholarship is awarded to 300 students per year.
Scholars receive funding for the full cost of attendance that is not already covered by other financial aid and the expected family contribution, as determined by FAFSA, or the methodology used by a Scholar’s college or university. Cost of attendance includes tuition, fees, room, board, books, and transportation, and may include other personal costs.
In addition to funding, The Gates Scholarship provides further support to scholars, by engaging with them and their institutions in a variety of ways, to ensure they have access to the resources and services they need, from their first to last day of classes, through graduation and the transition to their chosen careers
This prestigious scholarship program is based on evidence that by eliminating the financial barriers to college, an all-expenses-paid scholarship can enable high-potential, low-income minority students to excel in their course work, graduate college, and continue to be leaders throughout their lives.
For more information about the Gates Scholarship, visit www.thegatesscholarship.org.
