It’s a select group — just 300 students from across the country — that three graduating seniors from Gwinnett County Public Schools have recently joined.
Ammar Razzak of McClure Health Science High School, Colleen Blascik of Seckinger High School and Alan Medina of Shiloh High School have earned the prestigious Gates Scholarship.
The Gates Scholarship eliminates barriers to college for high-potential, low-income minority students. Funded by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, this last-dollar scholarship is awarded to 300 students per year.
Scholars receive funding for the full cost of attendance that is not already covered by other financial aid and the expected family contribution, as determined by FAFSA, or the methodology used by a scholar’s college or university. Cost of attendance includes tuition, fees, room, board, books, and transportation, and may include other personal costs.
In addition to funding, The Gates Scholarship provides further support to scholars, by engaging with them and their institutions in a variety of ways, to ensure they have access to the resources and services they need, from their first to last day of classes, through graduation and the transition to their chosen careers.
The Gates Scholarship provides scholars with various online support services — career services, mentoring, leadership development, wellness, and knowledge building — that are designed to help them excel in their degree programs, graduate, and make a successful transition to their chosen career.
This prestigious scholarship program is based on evidence that by eliminating the financial barriers to college, an all-expenses-paid scholarship can enable high-potential, low-income minority students to excel in their course work, graduate college, and continue to be leaders throughout their lives.
Gates Scholars have a minimum cumulative weighted GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent) and have an outstanding academic record in high school (in the top 10% of his/her graduating class). In addition, they must have demonstrated leadership ability and exceptional personal success skills.
