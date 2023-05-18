Gates_Scholarship.png

It’s a select group — just 300 students from across the country — that three graduating seniors from Gwinnett County Public Schools have recently joined.

Ammar Razzak of McClure Health Science High School, Colleen Blascik of Seckinger High School and Alan Medina of Shiloh High School have earned the prestigious Gates Scholarship.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.