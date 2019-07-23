Buford City Schools officials announced at Monday's monthly Board of Education meeting that three of its schools were named Title I Distinguished Schools by the Georgia Department of Education.
Buford Elementary School, Buford Academy and Buford Middle School all met the state organization's criteria for a 2019 Distinguished School.
Distinguished Schools are among the top 5% of all Title I schools in Georgia, when ranked according to their most recent CCRPI score.
A Title I schools receive supplemental funding to reach education goals based on the percentage of students on free and reduced lunch.
All three were previously recognized as 2018 Distinguished Schools.
Assistant superintendent Melanie Reed said Monday Buford Elementary no longer qualifies as a Title I school based on the free and reduced lunch demographic. The school recently shifted to exclusively kindergarten, while Buford Academy hosts first though third grade students. The new Buford Senior Academy will open in August to fourth and fifth graders.