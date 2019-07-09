Gwinnett County police have obtained three additional warrants for the driver of a car involved in a three-car crash on June 19 that killed an 8-year-old and 1-year-old.
Investigators said Cindy Catalan-Ordonez, 28 of Duluth, now faces two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle and one count of driving under the influence in addition to her previous charges. The day following the accident, she was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, one count of driving on the wrong side of the roadway and one count of reckless driving.
She is currently incarcerated at the Gwinnett County Jail.
The crash occurred on Steve Reynolds Boulevard near Windward Lane in Norcross.
The preliminary investigation found that Catalan-Ordonez was driving a silver Mitsubishi Endeavor on the evening of June 19 when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a white Toyota Rav 4 head-on. The car had four occupants including the two children who died from their injuries.
The Toyota was pushed backwards into a gold Honda Civic, which had three total occupants.