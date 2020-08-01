Online clothing resale company ThredUp is planning a major expansion of its operations in the Suwanee area.
Partnership Gwinnett said the company, which opened a distribution center in the Duluth area in 2016, is expecting to add 700 new jobs because of the $28.7 million expansion at a 270,000 square-foot facility located off Horizon Drive in unincorporated Suwanee.
The new facility will be the largest of ThredUp’s five distribution centers.
“We are thrilled to open our newest distribution center and expand our footprint in Gwinnett County,” ThreadUp Head of Operations InnovationJohn Voris said in a statement. “As we continue to scale thredUP’s marketplace, our operations are at the core of what we do.
“Investing in this space will help us continue powering resale at scale, delighting our customers and inspiring the next generation of consumers to think secondhand first.”
ThredUp receives thousands of “clean out bags” from customers who take used clothing cleaned out from their closets and use the bags — hence why they’re called “clean out bags” — to send them to the company for resale.
The company prices, photographs and distributes unique, one-of-a-kind items through its retail platform.
ThredUp announced it’s capital reached $300 million about a year ago with the addition of $175 million in funding, which allowed it to expand its operations in Gwinnett.
Partnership Gwinnett, Georgia Department of Economic Development and Jackson EMC worked with ThredUp on the expansion.
“This announcement is another example of how Gwinnett’s strong business climate and top tier workforce continue to draw industry leaders to invest in the community,” Partnership Gwinnett Business Retention and Expansion Director Deven Cason Cason said. “We look forward to ThredUPs continued success and growth in Gwinnett.”
The plan if for ThredUp to gradually add its new employees over the next year and a half.
“Gwinnett County is proud to see thredUP’s growth and renewed investment in the community,” Gwinnett County Commission Chair Charlotte Nash said. “They are a part of a strong ecosystem of logistics leaders who have found Gwinnett to have the ideal environment for their business to thrive.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson also praised the expansion of ThredUp’s operations in the area.
“I would like to thank thredUP for expanding their investment in Georgia, and Partnership Gwinnett for continuing to support the company’s success,” Wilson said. “The state’s unparalleled logistics network, strong workforce and supportive partnerships continue to attract innovative companies and opportunities for Georgians.”
