Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor hands a new Chromebook computer to a raffle winner at the 2nd Annual Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville on Saturday.
Kids spin a wheel to win a prize at the Andretti Indoor Karting and Games booth during the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Members of the Gwinnett Football League's 12-year-old division Parkview Panthers help sort book bags at the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Volunteers from the Gwinnett Football League's 12-year-old division's Grayson Rams sort book bags for the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor, right, dances with Snellville youth Ahleya Thornton and her father, Jerry.
Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor, right, addresses attendees at the 2nd Annual Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville on Saturday.
Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor, right, greets and father and son during the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Representatives of a law firm hand out T-shirts and other goodies to kids during the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Volunteers hand out free school supplies to attendees at the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
School supplies such as glue sticks and crayons were handed out during the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Families pick up free book bags at the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Families pick up free book bags at the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office Back-to-School celebration.
Volunteers sort book bags for the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor said his office was set to hand out more than 6,500 free book bags during the 2nd Annual Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration.
A Gwinnett County Public Schools SRO hands out free shoes to a mother during the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
A juggler on stilts entertains attendees at the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Balloon artists make gifts for kids during the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
A caricature artist works on a drawing of a child during the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
People wait in line to get into the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
A family takes a selfie with a juggler on stilts during the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett Fairgrounds on Saturday.
People wait in line to get into the 2nd Annual Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Ahleya Thornton was not afraid to show her love of the color pink during the 2nd Annual Sheriff’s Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
The 6-year-old, who will be in first grade at Norton Elementary School this fall, arrived wearing a fanny pack from the “PINK” clothing brand — with the word “Pink” plastered all over it. During the celebration, however, she got something new from the Sheriff’s Office to accentuate her ensemble: a brand new pink book bag.
And, yes, Thornton did pick out the bag because of its color.
“I just really like the color,” she said.
Thornton and her family were among the thousands of people who headed to the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday for the Sheriff’s Office back-to-school event. As was the case last year, children who attended the event received a free book bag for school as well as a limited number of school supplies.
The event also included a shoe giveaway by Gwinnett County Public Schools police, barbers giving kids haircuts, raffle drawings for prizes such as new Chromebook computers, bounce houses, people dressed as Sonic the Hedgehog and one of the Minions, balloon artists, caricature artists, a magician, a juggler on stilts, vendors, gift giveaways, food trucks and DJs from Z105.7 FM.
Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor said at least 6,500 book bags were expected to be handed out during the event.
“Look at it, what more can I say,” said Taylor as he looked out across the thousands of people milling about from activity to activity and booth to booth at the event. “Man, this is God’s blessing right here. No matter how bad it gets, no matter how down I might get, when we come out here and do this, it means it’s all worth it.”
This year marked a venue change for the event, which was held at Rhodes Jordan Park last year. Holding it at the fairgrounds gave attendees more spaces to park and more space to spread out. The venue change also allowed a bigger crowd to show up and gave vendors more space to spread out as well.
“The turnout, to me, what is says and what it emphasizes is there is a lot of need out here,” Taylor said. “People need a lot and so, basically, what we’re trying to do is our part. No matter how small or how big, we don’t look at that.
“We look at, ‘Hey, let’s do what we can do, maximize what we can do to make sure we can help as many people as we possibly can.’”
In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, other public safety agencies that were on hand at the event included Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, the Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner’s Office, GCPS police and Lilburn police.
The Gwinnett Football League 12-year-old division’s Grayson Rams and Parkview Tigers helped deputies distribute book bags as well.
Jerry Thornton, Ahleya’s father, said the event was a huge help to his family, which has four kids in school.
The family’s oldest child is starting her freshman year at Toccoa Falls College and the next oldest is a senior at South Gwinnett High School. The third oldest, Rafeal “Jr.” Glenn, will be starting the eighth grade at Snellville Middle School this week, and then there is Ahleya, who will be starting the first grade at Norton Elementary on Wednesday.
“(The event) means a lot because inflation is so high, everything is so high now, so it’s good that they give the book bags, paper, whatever they have because money’s going fast these days, money is flying by,” Jerry Thornton said.
And, while this weekend marked the last chance to have fun before the school year begins, Glenn said he liked getting to see some of the mascots at the event. Still, he is ready to get back to class.
“I just want to see my friends and I’m excited to learn,” he said.
