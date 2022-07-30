Ahleya Thornton was not afraid to show her love of the color pink during the 2nd Annual Sheriff’s Office Back-to-School celebration at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The 6-year-old, who will be in first grade at Norton Elementary School this fall, arrived wearing a fanny pack from the “PINK” clothing brand — with the word “Pink” plastered all over it. During the celebration, however, she got something new from the Sheriff’s Office to accentuate her ensemble: a brand new pink book bag.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

