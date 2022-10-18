Thousands of Gwinnett County voters showed up at 11 polling sites on Monday to cast ballots on the first day of early voting for Georgia's general election, according to the county's top elections official.
Gwinnett Elections Supervisor Zach Manifold said about 6,800 voters in the county had cast early voting, officially known as advance in-person, ballots by 4 p.m. on Monday.
The elections supervisor added that Gwinnett has more than 630,000 registered voters who can cast ballots in the general election, where races for governor and U.S. senator will be at the top of the ballot.
"That's a strong number for an opening day, I think," said Manifold about the turnout as of late afternoon. "It seems like a really good number. Really, it was spread across all 11 sites."
Gwinnett County is offering 19 continuous days of early voting for the general election, including Saturdays and Sundays, at nearly a dozen sites around the county until Nov. 4.
While the first day of early voting saw thousands of voters cast ballots in Gwinnett, the day did not go by without some hiccups.
Manifold said there was a problem with Georgia's voter registration system that is used to check voters in when they show up to vote. The system kept going down late in the morning.
That caused lines to build up and the wait to stretch to about an hour and a half around 11:30 a.m. The wait times had dropped considerably in the afternoon, however.
"The statewide voter registration system, I think it was just the bandwidth. It starts getting hit with so much bandwidth that it just slows down," Manifold said. "But, it seems like whatever it was, they got it resolved. The rest of the day has been nice and smooth."
At the elections headquarters polling site, the line only stretched to the door to enter the building at some points. It was out the door and stretching a little ways along the sidewalk in front of the elections headquarters at other times.
"On average (Monday), we probably had a 30-minute wait," Manifold said.
A few voters were already waiting in line at 5 a.m. to be among the first Gwinnett voters to cast ballots in the general election, and that line grew before the polls finally opened at 7 a.m.
There were about 60 voters waiting in line to cast ballots when the early voting polling locations opened their doors, according to Manifold.
"I think the line was back inside the building by 8 a.m.," he said. "But, then it started picking back up before lunchtime."
The early voting site at the Hudgens Center for the Arts at the Gas South District had the lightest turnout on Monday.
"That's a hard space because there's so many buildings," Manifold said. "It's just hard. They've got construction going on there. It's a hard space to kind of navigate so that had the lowest (turnout)."
Manifold said about 17,000 absentee-by-mail ballots have been requested and the first ballots started going out in the mail on Oct. 11. Ballots that were sent out early last week began to arrive at voters residences by the end of the week.
Voters can check their My Voter Page, at mvp.sos.ga.gov, to see when their absentee ballot was put in the mail. Manifold said voters whose ballots have already hit the mail should expect to receive them by the end of this week.
"If they were mailed (Oct. 11), I would say they should have (arrived) by early this week," he said. "If it mailed last week and they don't have it by the end of this week, they should start calling ... and we can try and find out where it's at, and we can always do a re-issue."
Manifold said voters who requested absentee ballots can also contact the elections office at 678-226-7210 to find out how to sign up for a tracking system that sends them text messages and email alerts about the status of their ballot.
This is a key election year, and not just because of the governor's race and a U.S. Senate race that could play a major role in deciding which political party controls the Senate.
It's also a mid-term election year for all seats in the U.S. House of representatives and all statewide offices, as well as every seat in the Georgia General Assembly, are up for election this year.
The Gwinnett County Commission Districts 2 and 4 seats are also contested on the ballot in this election.
If voters are wondering what time of day will likely have the longest lines during early voting, Manifold said they would be more likely to face a wait during the lunchtime rush. The rest of the day should be easier, until the crowds begin to pick up more later in the early voting period, of course.
"Probably lunch is the toughest time of day, but really the rest of the day is usually pretty steady so anytime other than lunchtime is usually pretty calm," Manifold said.
