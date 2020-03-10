The annual From Hunger to Hope event that had been scheduled to begin Thursday in Lawrenceville has been pushed back to late summer due to concerns about the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
The four-day event was originally scheduled run through this weekend, but will now take place Aug. 20-23 at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. The annual event brings volunteers together to assemble food packages which are sent around the world to help people struggling with hunger.
Organizers announced the postponement on Facebook Tuesday, saying it was "with a very heavy heart" that they had to make the decision to change dates.
"The decision is based solely on the safety of our volunteers, staff, and the food itself," organizers said in their announcement. "While there are limited cases of the coronavirus in Atlanta, the cases are escalating and we cannot put you or the food at risk. We do not make this decision lightly as we recognize how important these meals are for children all over the world.
"We are working with Feed My Starving Children on creative ways to answer the need now. All sponsorships will carry over to the August event."
So far, there have been about six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, and about 11 more "presumptive positive" cases in the state, including two in Gwinnett County, according to the governor's office.
State officials have not yet released details on the "presumptive cases."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.