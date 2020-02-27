Gwinnett County police are now searching for a third teen identified as a suspect in the Feb. 5 deadly shooting near a Duluth gas station.
Police said Thursday the whereabouts of 19-year-old Jaime Manuel Jimenez are unknown, but he has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Last week, police arrested two 19-year-olds from Lilburn, Silvia Najarro and Jayce Villafana-Diaz, in connection to the shooting. They were also charged with felony murder and aggravated assault and booked into the Gwinnett County jail.
On Feb. 5, officers found the body of 20-year-old Jamun El Winslow, of Lawrenceville, shot dead in his vehicle on Club Drive near a Shell gas station.
Police first responded to a call of a person shot shortly after 10 p.m. The Shell gas station is located at 1515 Pleasant Hill Rd.
However, officers began to canvass the area when they couldn’t find Winslow at the crime scene.
The preliminary investigation indicated that a man, identified as Winslow, was shot at the gas station and then drove to Club Drive where officers later found his body.
Police said Winslow was located in front of apartments at 3740 Club Drive, and that his vehicle, a silver passenger car, was found in the roadway with damage from a possible accident.
Officers approached the vehicle and located Winslow dead inside.
Police said detectives are still seeking information about this case through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.