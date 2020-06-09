A distillery planning to open in the Lawrenceville train depot has the green light from city leaders to do so.
The city council recently approved a special use permit to let Third Rail Distillery build its craft distillery and tasting room on a lot across the train tracks from the depot. Third Rail plans to build on the a 0.23-acre site at 625 N. Clayton St. to make room for its distillery.
“The proposed use is a craft distillery, which is of course consistent with the rehabilitation of the area, the creation of destination businesses that helps rehabilitate and beautify that area,” Jody Campbell, who represented the distillery, told the city council at its May 20 meeting.
The distillery will join two breweries that have, or will, open on North Clayton Street by the depot. Slow Pour Brewing Company already operates in that area, and Ironshield Brewing is moving toward opening in that area as well.
Plans call for an extra 1,520 square feet of floor area in addition to an existing 3,240 square foot building. There would be an exterior patio wrapped around the main entrance on the front of the building.
