Several schools in the Gwinnett County Public Schools district are working to specialize students in professional areas with opportunities available locally and abroad. More theme and academy opportunities are available to students each year, and existing academies are beginning to heighten the rigor of their courses.
The Daily Post asked Tim Hemans, Gwinnett County Public Schools Executive Director of Academies and Career & Technical Education, to answer questions that parents and students going to academy schools may have before next school year.
TD: Why were these seven schools chosen to reflect the Academy Model?
TH: Gwinnett County Public Schools is focused on preparing students for the demands and challenges of the 21st century. To ensure that students are ready for college, work, and civic responsibility, we are changing what and how students learn, how they are taught, and the ways they are engaged in the teaching and learning process. College and Career Academy schools are one way GCPS strives to provide students with unique educational opportunities, including career-focused coursework through Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. For the seven schools selected to use the Academy Model, we saw a high demand to:
♦ Prepare students for college AND careers;
♦ Provide students with a choice and a voice in their education;
♦ Provide support for transition to postsecondary studies; and
♦ Increase the graduation rate.
Specifically to the last point, we know that students who complete a CTE pathway are more likely to graduate on time with their peers and a high percentage of students who take at least a couple of classes with a career focus enroll in postsecondary studies.
TD: When does the career academy process begin for 9th graders?
TH: Actually, students who will attend an Academy high school begin career exploration by the fifth grade. Once they enter eighth grade, they have opportunities to interact with high school students and teachers to learn more about the Academy Model. The Academy experience begins in the 9th Grade Academy program, which helps students with the transition to high school and exposes them to all of the academy opportunities at their school. This year-long survey of career opportunities tied to their school’s Academy programs prepares students for 10th grade, a time when they will enter their Academy of choice. As students progress through their Academy, they have opportunities to engage with business partners and to pursue possible work-based learning options.
TD: What sort of industry certifications are available at the end of particular pathways?
TH: We offer courses in 16 different career clusters across the Academy schools, including 39 different pathway opportunities. Pathways include coursework in Construction, Computer Science, Audio Visual Technology and Film, Pharmacy, JROTC, Law and Justice, Engineering, and Mechatronics. Examples of pathways and available certifications include:
Construction — NCCER
AVTF- Adobe Certified Associate CC Premiere Pro
Graphic Design — Adobe Certified Associate CC Illustrator
Exercise Physiology — NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Engineering — Autodesk Inventor Certified User Exam
Web and Digital Design — HTML 5 Certification
Pharmacy — NHA Pharmacy Technician Certification
TD: What can college-bound students gain by attending Academy schools?
TH: The districts’ Academic Knowledge and Skills (AKS) curriculum ensures that students across the county have a solid base on which to expand their learning. Having the opportunity to take coursework related to possible career interests is valuable to all students. Data shows that when students complete a career pathway while in high school their chances of graduating on time increase significantly. Participation in an Academy also allows graduates the opportunity to enter college with a chosen career path in mind, and, in some cases, a head start with advanced placement, college credit, and certifications.
TD: Are internships and job shadowing opportunities part of each pathway?
TH: The option for Work-Based Learning (WBL) is available to GCPS juniors and seniors (age 16 or older by Sept. 1) at both Academy schools and traditional schools. Students are placed in job opportunities that correlate with their respective pathways.
Work-Based Learning helps students apply knowledge and skills learned in the classroom to real-life situations in the workplace. CTE teachers in GCPS high schools, including Academy schools, also have externship opportunities that provide a window on the work world, allowing teachers to align coursework with real-world examples and workplace expectations.
TD: Say a student decides the path they chose is not right for them, how long is the window to switch without falling behind for graduation?
TH: Students can switch between pathways at their Academy school at any time. Changing pathways multiple times does not affect a student’s graduation timeline, assuming the student passes his or her coursework. Our counselors work with students throughout their high school experience, sharing information about required credits and how to stay on track for graduation.
TD: Which Academy schools offer permissive transfers to students interested in specific pathways?
TH: Permissive transfers are determined twice per year based on local school enrollment and a school’s capacity. The list of schools accepting permissive transfers is updated each semester on the district website.
TD: What is the difference between an Academy school and theme school?
TH: Theme schools have a strong concentration on a focused career area whereas Academy schools provide exposure and exploration of multiple careers in three to four broad areas. For example, Paul Duke STEM High School is a theme school that offers its students a unique STEM-focused learning experience that emphasizes technology. As part of that experience, Paul Duke provides pathway courses that fit directly into STEM career fields.
The seven Academy schools offer students broader experiences across a number of fields. For instance, they have STEM-related pathways as well as pathways in other career areas such as construction, health care, business, and law.
