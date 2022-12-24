"The Nutcracker" is a holiday fairytale about a young girl who dreams of her toys coming to life and dancing around her.

What happened earlier this week to the sets and props that the Lilburn area-based Northeast Atlanta Ballet uses in its annual production of the Nutcracker is far from a fairytale, however.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.