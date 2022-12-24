"The Nutcracker" is a holiday fairytale about a young girl who dreams of her toys coming to life and dancing around her.
What happened earlier this week to the sets and props that the Lilburn area-based Northeast Atlanta Ballet uses in its annual production of the Nutcracker is far from a fairytale, however.
The ballet, which is part of the Lilburn School of Ballet, was the target of a thief who emptied one of two trailers filled with the group's Nutcracker props and sets and stole a second one on Tuesday. The stolen trailer was later found in Duluth with some of its contents on the ground around it.
The theft resulted in the ballet needing to raise an estimated $20,000 to repair damaged property or replace stolen or irreparably damaged property.
The props and set pieces are items that had been collected by the Northeast Atlanta Ballet over three decades for the annual Nutcracker production.
"We're just trying to serve the community, we work with the youth in the community," Lilburn School of Ballet director and Northeast Atlanta Ballet Artistic Director Jennifer Gordon said. "We don't know why they would target a youth organization. It's very upsetting."
The Northeast Atlanta Ballet's Nutcracker production was staged at the Gas South Theatre in late November. It is actually one of two local groups that stage separate productions of The Nutcracker at the Gas South Theatre every year — the other one is the Gwinnett Ballet Theatre, whose production of The Nutcracker, like the Northeast Atlanta Ballet's, is also a longstanding tradition in Gwinnett going back decades.
Many of the pieces from the Northeast Atlanta Ballet's Nutcracker props, backdrops and set were handcrafted.
A fragile set piece, for example, was also severely damaged during the theft
"Aside from the stolen stuff, a lot of the stuff they were just it out of the trailer," Gordon said. "They were throwing fragile prop pieces out into the mud and then they threw heavy stuff on top of it so those are all broken and destroyed, and will have to be rebuilt."
The ballet has organized a volunteer day for Dec. 28 to access the damage and see what can be repaired and what has tot be replaced. The items that have been recovered are currently spread out on the floor of the ballet school so they can dry out since they had been left out in the rain.
In addition to the handmade props, furniture used in a party scene, including velvet chairs, a throw, a love seat, some benches, a couple of dehumidifiers and some old tools were among the things that were stolen. Some of them are still missing.
Gordon said thieves cut through a fence on the school's property and took items out of one trailer and put it in the bed of a truck. Among the items in the trailer was the Nutcracker prop itself.
The thieves then drove the truck onto the school property, hitched the other trailer to the back of it and drove off. Gordon said the thieves stopped in Duluth to empty it but got scared off and had to ditch the trailer there.
That is when a hand-painted fabric backdrop, which is used for the battle scene between the Mice King and the Nutcracker, became damaged, possibly irreparably. The backdrop alone is estimated to cost about $8,000.
"The suspect, when he got scared off, he tried to pull off and he got stuck in the mud," Gordon said. "So, he then detached the trailer and he used one of our backdrops to, I guess, gain traction to get his truck out of the mud, and so you can see tire tracks and it's ripped all the way down the drop where he used it to get back up the muddy hill."
The Northeast Atlanta Ballet has already spent about $3,000 to get the trailer removed from the muddy field where it was left as well as implement security upgrades, including more cameras and lights, at the Lilburn School of Ballet.
Gordon said Gwinnett police believe the truck that the thief drove has been involved in a number of other thefts in the county. They identified the truck from surveillance video collected from the school and a neighboring church.
It remains an active investigation, Gordon said.
Gordon said most of the props that were stolen likely would not fetch any money, except for the furniture and the dehumidifiers. There were some old tools that were stolen, but Gordon said they were not power tools or saws or drills, and likely had little monetary value.
"The props themselves, some of those we had used since our first production and this is the memories that they hold for our students — to know the Claras over 30 years have used the same Nutcracker and how many dancers have danced with that prop — it's just sentimental value to us and nobody else would understand that," she said.
"That's the biggest thing to me because it can all be replaced."
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched at bit.ly/3BZp6rz to support the ballet. The effort has so far raised $7,845, as of Friday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.