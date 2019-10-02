Police are searching for a burglar caught on surveillance video trying to make a cup of coffee while stealing from a Sugar Hill business.
The suspect was caught breaking into M&O Wood Finishers and National Rollout Company on Bailey Avenue in Sugar Hill between midnight and 3 a.m. on Sept. 16.
Police said the suspect took computer equipment, televisions, sports memorabilia and food.
During one of the thefts, he tried to utilized the coffee machine. When he was unable to operate the coffee maker, he settled for a stash of coffee pods instead.
Police said he may have even attempted to steal a van parked on one of the properties.
In some photos captured from security cameras, the suspects appears to have worn a bandana covering part of his face.
"Detectives are eager to identify this suspect," a Gwinnett County Police spokesperson said in a statement.
The public can contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or leave tips at Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com. Case numbers 19-086257 and 19-086274 reference material assigned to these crimes.