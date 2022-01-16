Residents of unincorporated Gwinnett County will see their trash and recycling picked up one day later this week because of the winter storm that moved through the area on Sunday.
That is because no trash will be picked up on Monday due to anticipated unsafe road conditions on Gwinnett roads because of ice that is expected to form overnight. Anyone whose trash was scheduled to be picked up on Monday will instead have their trash and recycling picked up on Tuesday. That will result in each subsequent day's trash and recycling pickup schedule to also be delayed for the remainder of the week.
The weather related delays are expected to mean trash and recycling will be picked up from Tuesday until Saturday this week.
This comes as one of the county's solid waste haulers, Republic Services, had just resumed limited recycling pickup services following a temporary halt because of COVID cases among its workers. County officials said Republic officials should notify customers the night before their scheduled service to let them know if their recycling will be picked up the next day.
Republic has still not resumed yard waste and bulky item pickups.
Meanwhile, another hauler, Waste Management has paused yard waste and bulky items collections to focus on trash and recycling services.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
