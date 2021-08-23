In a three-day span between Friday and Sunday, Gwinnett schools reported nearly 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — and more than 400 close contacts between students and staff and someone who had the disease — to district officials.
The new numbers, which were released Monday, show there were 190 new confirmed cases of the disease, 157 of them being students, were reported by the schools. There were also 438 reported students and staff members who were listed as new close contacts with someone who has COVID.
There are another 44 probable cases.
In all, there are currently 655 active confirmed cases of COVID-19, 194 active probable cases and 1,025 active close contacts in Gwinnett County Public Schools. There are another eight confirmed active cases in district offices, with seven of those being in the facilities and operations division.
Among the new confirmed cases, South Gwinnett High School by far had the highest number, with 26 new cases reported over the weekend. Meanwhile, Mill Creek High School had the second highest number with 10 new cases, bringing its total number of active confirmed COVID cases to 24.
Fifteen Gwinnett schools are now reporting double digit active confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As far as active cases go, in addition to South Gwinnett and Mill Creek, other schools with double digit numbers of confirmed cases include:
Harbins Elementary School: 18 confirmed cases, three probable cases and 63 close contacts
Archer High School: 16 confirmed cases, 10 probable cases and six close contacts
Collins Hill High School: 15 confirmed cases, one probable cases, 10 close contacts
Dacula Middle School: 14 confirmed cases, six probable cases and nine close contacts
Trickum Middle School: 14 confirmed cases, two probable cases and four close contacts
Berkmar High School: 13 confirmed cases and three probable cases
Grayson Elementary School: 13 confirmed cases, two probable cases and nine close contacts
Lanier High School: 13 confirmed cases, two probable cases and six close contacts
Snellville Middle School: 12 confirmed cases, non probable cases or close contracts
McConnell Middle School: 11 confirmed cases, one probable case and 12 close contacts
North Gwinnett High School: 10 confirmed cases, no probable cases or close contacts
Twin Rivers Middle School: 10 confirmed cases, three probable cases and six close contacts
Winn Holt Elementary School: 10 confirmed cases, two probable cases and eight close contacts
