Whether it’s spending time with fire dancers or taking tours, in costume, at a water facility, there is no shortage of family-friendly Halloween events coming up in Gwinnett.
There are at least 14 events where attendees can dress up in costume, many of which include trick-or-treating, coming up over the next week.
One popular mainstay is Duluth’s Howl On the Green event which includes trick-or-treating for kids, dancing werewolves and fire dancers among other activities. As usual, the event will be held in downtown Duluth and on the Duluth Town Green.
“This event is always a community favorite! With a unique theme changing year after year, there is always something new to experience and more to see,” event coordinator Kristin Edwards said.
The range of Halloween events happening in Gwinnett ranges from gatherings hosted by cities, to events organized by businesses, the Gwinnett Stripers, county parks, churches, Sugarloaf Mills and the Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth.
There’s even an event that Gwinnett County’s Department of Water Resources will hold at the Yellow River Water Reclamation Facility in Lilburn with everything from candy to tours of the facility.
“We love showing residents what we do at this facility day in and day out, and it’s even better when we can do that while enjoying a fall festival celebration,” said Tyler Richards, Water Resources director.
Here is a roundup of family-friendly Halloween events taking place in Gwinnett County:
Oct. 25
Howl on the Green:♦ 6 until 10 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Duluth Town Green. Families are invited to visit downtown Duluth for treats, fun, food and entertainment. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be food trucks, costume contest registration, free hayrides and inflatables. Trick-or-treating will occur at downtown Duluth businesses from 7 until 8 p.m., and then there will be the costume contest and entertainment including fire dancers, aerialists and break dancing werewolves.
♦ Lawrenceville Boo Fest and Trunk-or-Treat:♦ 6 until 8 p.m. Oct. 25 on the Lawrenceville Lawn, which is located at 210 Luckie St. in Lawrenceville. Business and community members will decorate the trunks of their vehicles and pass out candy to children in a safe environment where the kids won’t have to worry about crossing streets or worrying about traffic.
Oct. 26
Fall Into Halloween:♦ 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, which is located at 4651 Britt Road in Norcross. This event includes crafts, games, costume contests and a “haunted surprise.” Admission is $3 per person
♦ Train or Treat:♦ Starts at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Southeastern Railway Museum, which is located at 3595 Peachtree Road in Duluth. It will include trick-or-treating at decorated stations throughout the museum as well as fall refreshments, a costume contest, train and hand car rides. Wagon rides will also be available at the event.
♦ Trick of Treatment:♦ Starts at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Yellow River Water Reclamation Facility, which is located at 858 Tom Smith Road in Lilburn. The event will include crafts, games, giveaways, fairground food, candy, inflatables, touch-a-truck and facility tours. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.
♦ Still Waters Community Church Fall Festival:♦ Starts at 1 p.m. at Still Waters Community church, which is located at 1560-1590 Oakbrook Drive in Norcross. This event includes a “Not So Spooky” costume contest, games, candy, a young adult dance contest and a court yard sale with proceeds benefiting the church and its school as well as Trail Life and American Heritage Girl.
♦ Harvest Festival:♦ Runs from 4 until 8 p.m. on the Peachtree Corners Town Green, which is located at 5140 Town Center Blvd. The event will include a parade for attendees to show off theirs and their pets costumes at 6 p.m., fall outdoor games and candy, inflatables, a DJ playing Halloween music and a bubble lady entertaining crowds and popsicles sold by King of Pops.
♦ Flick or Treat:♦ Starts at 4 p.m. at Coolray Field, which is located at 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. The event includes trick-or-treating from 4 until 5 p.m., followed by a showing of “Coco” on the stadium’s jumbo screen. Concession stands will be selling food and drinks. Tickets are $2 in advance at GoStripers.com and $5 on the day of the event.
♦ Super Hero Costume Party:♦ Starts at 4 p.m. at the Lilburn Activity Building, which is located at 788 Hillcrest Road in Lilburn. Attendees are invited to come dressed as their favorite hero for fun, games and music. Admission is free, refreshments will be for sale.
Oct. 27
Trek or Treat:♦ Runs from 2 until 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Sims Lake Park, which is located at 4600 Suwanee Dam Road in Suwanee. This free event, which is geared toward kids under 10, will include fall-themed games, contests, music and inflatables. Kids are encouraged to wear a costume to the event.
Oct. 29
Safe Trick-Or-Treat:♦ Runs from 6 until 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Central Gwinnett High School’s football stadium, 564 Crogan St. in Lawrenceville. Children 13 and under can trick or treat around the football stadium track for free, but they must be accompanied by an adult. The event also includes games.
Oct. 30
Malloween at Sugarloaf Mills:♦ Runs from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at Sugarloaf Mills, which is located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. Select stores in the mall, which can be identified because they will have pumpkins in their windows, will hand out candy. Stores that have blue pumpkins in their windows are handing out allergy-safe candy while stores with orange pumpkins in their windows are handing out regular candy.
Oct. 31
Nightmare on Main Street:♦ Starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at Good Word Brewing, which is located at 3085 Main St. in Duluth. The event will include candy for children from 5 until 7 p.m., as well as horror movies being shown on TVs in the restaurant, a costume contest and “spooky cocktails.”
Ongoing
Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festival: 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays until Nov. 3 at Stone Mountain Park, which is located at 1000 Robert E. Lee Boulevard in Stone Mountain. Attendees, who are encouraged to wear their costumes, can enjoy Stone Mountain Park’s year-round activities as well as the 4-D Wizard of Oz Experience, pie eating contests and carnival games. Attendees must purchase an All-Attraction Pass or have a Mountain Membership to get into the festival. Ticket prices can be found at www.stonemountainpark.com/Events/Pumpkin-Festival.