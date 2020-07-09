A comparison of state data illustrating the number of COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases reported in Gwinnett County shows the county's case total has jumped by 14.6% since last Friday.
The Georgia Department of Health reported Gwinnett County had a total of 10,415 reported COVID-19 cases on Thursday afternoon. That is an increase of 1,330 new reported cases over the total of 9,085 cases reported on July 3.
Gwinnett, which has the highest COVID-19 case total in the state, crossed the 10,000 cases threshold on Wednesday.
To date, there have been 175 deaths and 1,224 hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Gwinnett.
The county has an incidence rate of 1,072.45 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Statewide, there have been 106,727 COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia since the first cases were reported in early March. The state has reported 2,930 deaths, 12,606 hospitalizations and 2,519 ICU admissions since the disease arrived in the state.
The one-day increases posted Thursday for the entire state included 2,837 new cases, eight new deaths and 106 new hospitalizations.
There are currently 2,322 people hospitalized in Georgia because of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
The state has conducted a total of 1.19 million COVID-19 tests, including swab and antibody tests. The state has a positivity rate of about 8.9%.
Gwinnett leads Fulton County, which has the second highest case total, by 829 cases, although Fulton has had significantly more deaths.
Fulton County, which is Georgia's most populous county, has had a total of 9,586 reported COVID-19 cases, 319 deaths and 1,205 hospitalizations. It has an incidence rate of 872.1 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Among the five counties with the highest case totals, DeKalb County comes in at No. 3 with 7,472 reported cases, 175 deaths, 1,028 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 942.06 cases for every 100,000 residents. It is followed by Cobb County (6,369 cases, 248 deaths, 958 hospitalizations and incidence rate of 805.6 cases for every 100,000 residents) and Hall County (3,620 cases, 63 deaths, 485 hospitalizations and incidence rate of 1,754.31 cases for every 100,000 residents).
