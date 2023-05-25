The Dacula Memorial Day Parade may be the largest Memorial Day event that will take place in Gwinnett County this weekend, but it will not be the only way Gwinnettians can remember the fallen military service members.

There are several commemorations set to take place around the county this weekend, from Norcross to Lawrenceville and from Suwanee and Sugar Hill to Snellville and Stone Mountain.

