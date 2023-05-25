Representatives of Gwinnett County’s public safety agencies salute a wreath place at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial during the county’s Memorial Day ceremony last year. This year’s event will be held on Monday.
A child waves American flags in the crowd at last year’s Dacula Memorial Day Parade as the Fallen Heroes of Georgia group, which recognizes service members who died while serving their country, walks by. This year’s parade will be held on Monday.
A Gwinnett County public safety honor guard leads the process into the county’s Memorial Day ceremony last year. This year’s event will be held on Monday.
Photo: Gwinnett County
Representatives of Gwinnett County’s public safety agencies salute a wreath place at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial during the county’s Memorial Day ceremony last year. This year’s event will be held on Monday.
Photo: Gwinnett County
Attendees make a rubbing of a name on the Gwinnett County Fallen Heroes Memorial during the county’s Memorial Day ceremony last year. This year’s event will be held on Monday.
Photo: Gwinnett County
A participant in a previous Dacula Memorial Day Parade drives a restored Jeep with an American flag attached.
Phil Mistry FOTO
A child waves American flags in the crowd at last year’s Dacula Memorial Day Parade as the Fallen Heroes of Georgia group, which recognizes service members who died while serving their country, walks by. This year’s parade will be held on Monday.
The Dacula Memorial Day Parade may be the largest Memorial Day event that will take place in Gwinnett County this weekend, but it will not be the only way Gwinnettians can remember the fallen military service members.
There are several commemorations set to take place around the county this weekend, from Norcross to Lawrenceville and from Suwanee and Sugar Hill to Snellville and Stone Mountain.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.