The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 continues to jump in Georgia with 133 new cases and three new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to new numbers released by the state on Friday.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state is now at 420. In Gwinnett, there are 20 reported confirmed cases of the disease. Gwinnett's number has increased by eight cases in one day.
State officials have said they are seeing a dramatic rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia now that testing is increasing in the state.
State officials have conducted 704 tests while commercial labs have conducted 1,682 tests.
The statewide death toll has risen to 13.
The gender split on cases confirmed so far is about 49% male and about 49% female with the gender of about 1% of cases being unknown.
People ages 18 to 59 continue to be the age group with the highest number of confirmed cases, making up 41% of cases in Georgia. Seniors ages 60 and older make up 33% of cases in Georgia, and newborns to 17-year-olds make up another 1%.
The ages of 25% of patients in Georgia who have the disease is unknown, however.
Fulton County, by far, continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases, 79 in all so far. Cobb County has 45 cases, followed Bartow with 40 cases, 38 cases in Dougherty County and 35 in DeKalb County.
Gwinnett has the sixth highest total number of cases in the state.
There are 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 where the patient's county of residence is not known by state officials
The remaining cases are spread out across Georgia as follows:
• Cherokee: 13
• Fayette: 10
• Clarke: 9
• Clayton: 9
• Lee: 8
• Richmond: 7
• Carroll: 7
• Lowndes: 6
• Henry: 6
• Floyd: 6
• Hall: 5
• Coweta: 5
• Newton: 4
• Paulding: 3
• Gordon: 3
• Forsyth: 3
• Troup: 2
• Terrell: 2
• Glynn: 2
• Worth: 2
• Polk: 2
• Laurens: 2
• Early: 2
• Heard: 1
• Oconee: 1
• Turner: 1
• Bibb: 1
• Monroe: 1
• Randolph: 1
• Houston: 1
• Rockdale: 1
• Douglas: 1
• Dawson: 1
• Muscogee: 1
• Charlton: 1
• Peach: 1
• Spalding: 1
• Barrow: 1
• Effingham: 1
• Miller: 1
• Whitfield: 1
• Chatham: 1
• Columbia: 1
• Tift: 1
