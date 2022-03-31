When former Gwinnett County commission Chairman Wayne Hill looked out a window as he flew a plane over the Buford area in the mid-1990s, he didn't realize he'd found a site that would one day between a center for water innovation and research.
He initially just thought he'd found a place in a remote area to build a sewer plant to meet the demands of a rapidly growing population. At that time, the county kept running out of capacity to handle all of the sewage that kept increasing along with the population.
That facility ended up eventually becoming the F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center, which became a model for innovation in cleaning wastewater before returning the water to its original source.
"What happened was we got turned down for a plant in the southern end of the county," Hill said. "We didn't have a place to build, and this was before the Mall of Georgia. At that time, I was flying a small plane and one day, I was out flying around and looked here in this "Y" and there was (only) one house in it.
"And, I told the engineers to come and look at it, and they told me I was crazy because it was too high in the basin. Well, after the state said we had to carry water back to Lake Lanier, it looked like I was brilliant, but it was just dumb luck that we wound up the way we did."
The Hill plant now has a new neighbor which is something the former commission chairman never envisioned: The Water Tower, the water innovation and research center which is located between the Hill water plant and the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center.
The Water Tower held its grand opening on Wednesday and will officially open its doors on Friday.
"It's going to be another feather in our cap," Hill said of the new facility, which is designed to build off the F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center's legacy.
But, in a way, the ribbon cutting ceremony represented more than just the opening of the water innovation and research center. It also represented to opening of a new era of Gwinnett being a research destination.
The Water Tower is the first of two major research-oriented sites in Gwinnett County that have been announced in recent years. The other site is the massive Rowen development in eastern Gwinnett, which is expected to take decades to build out, but will a destination for agricultural, environmental and medical research.
"We want to be a pioneer in best practices around innovation, agriculture, technology, water," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. "This is the new wave. This is how we're going to sustain ourselves, by continuing to evolve and sites like Rowen and The Water Tower pretty much affirm our commitment to advancement around those areas so we can continue to sustain ourselves.
"This is about economic development. It's about quality of life. It's about sustaining our county as we continue to grow and evolve into the future."
Melissa Meeker, who is the CEO for The Water Tower, said the center's first tenants are expected to begin moving into the center within the next two weeks and businesses that will operate out of the facility's co-working space should be moved in by the end of April as well.
That will leave just 6,000-square-feet of space on the center's third floor as unoccupied, and Meeker said leases to fill that space could be signed soon, meaning the building could be fully occupied by September. Once that happens, officials can turn their attention toward lining up tenants for and constructing a second office and research building.
"The more interest we can drive, the faster we can build that building over there," Meeker said as she pointed to the site where the second building would be located. "That's like the twin building to this one, so if you figure it's two-and-half years off for construction, the sooner we can get people liked up and interested, the sooner we can kick of the building of that building."
The Water Tower provides office space for companies that work in the water utilities industry and lab space so water-related research can be conducted on site. There are also meeting rooms, event space and training areas for water utility professionals.
Even the bathrooms are designed with water conservation in mind by using reclaimed water to flush toilets and urinals rather than using water that was just puled out of Lake Lanier.
"The Water Tower is really one of the first of its kind, if not the first of its kind, especially in Gwinnett and Georgia and the southeast region," Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt said. "I love how building that community collaboration and community partnership and community engagement (works) where it will not only educate and train current county water professionals, or just community water professionals, but it will train and provide education for our future water professionals.
"(That) is such a key component to the success of Gwinnett County, and I think that, because of those things, it's going to make Gwinnett even greater than it already is."
Georgia's major research universities, including the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Georgia State are working with The Water Tower on research, but Meeker said the center is already drawing attention from colleges that are located outside Georgia.
National Science Foundation grants are being sought to bring in visiting professors from outside the state.
"We have grants pending with Virginia Tech and are submitting, next month, NSF grants with the University of Alabama," she said.
And, the fact that Rowen will have some environmental and agricultural research focuses means there could be opportunities for collaboration between the two sites as well. Water is a key tool in agriculture that is needed to make plants grow after all.
"I think there's great opportunities for partnership (with Rowen)," Meeker said. "Water is integral, obviously, to agriculture so anything we can do to partner together, to team together (will be good). We're going to have some assets that they don't have and vice versa, so it's going to be a beautiful marriage."
But, while water research is now the big focus, Hill sees The Water Tower as something more. It is, in his mind, as much about the evolution of Gwinnett's approach to water issues as it is about leading in the area of water innovation.
"(The Water Tower) is just an extended part, I think, of what's been going on in Gwinnett for a long time, even before I got there," Hill said. "I think it shows that Gwinnett's a leader in the area of water and it's going to be great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.