Gwinnett County's new water innovation center, The Water Tower, released its first annual report Monday, highlighting all of the "firsts" it has experienced in the last year.
The county co-founded the center, located in Buford, with Mueller Water Technologies, Siemens, JEA and Gresham Smith in 2019 to be a hub of water-related research and innovation development. The first phase of the center's campus is ahead of schedule and is expected to open in early 2022, but the last year saw several steps taken in fundraising, virtual events, new technology demonstrations and planning.
“Through hard work, dedication, and a little bit of elbow grease, what started as an idea is coming to fruition before our eyes,” said Melissa Meeker, the chief executive officer of The Water Tower. “We are energized as we continue to build on the momentum from our first year to serve water and wastewater utilities in our community and across the U.S.”
Some of the advancements for The Water Tower that are discussed in the annual report include: the Georgia Water and Wastewater Institute and The Water Tower partnering to hold their first workforce development classes; the publishing of the Lake Lanier Watershed 5-year Research Plan, which was developed in partnership with technical experts and stakeholders; a new technology designed to be an advanced asset management tool for water utility revenue was shown off by Olea Edge Technologies at The Water; virtual networking, panel and book club events were held; and the first-ever "Watering Hole" golf tournament fundraiser was also held.
The Georgia Water and Wastewater Institute also recently announced its northern Georgia training campus will be housed at The Water Tower and applied research projects designed to protect Lake Lanier are set to begin this year.
“It’s truly awesome how much The Water Tower has accomplished in its first 16 months,” The Water Tower Board Chairman Nick Masino said. “The work completed so far and what’s planned will bring incredible technologies, water-related businesses, innovative researchers, and next-gen employees to Gwinnett.”
