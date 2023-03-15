Chad Gundersen and Chris Juen, executive producers of “The Chosen” and the keynote speakers for the Salvation Army’s “Doing The Most Good” luncheon pose for a photo with The Salvation Army’s Captain Kettle.
Chad Gundersen and Chris Juen, executive producers of “The Chosen” and the keynote speakers for the Salvation Army’s “Doing The Most Good” luncheon pose for a photo with The Salvation Army’s Captain Kettle.
Photo: Don Felice/The Salvation Army
Scott Slade, who emceed the event, is shown with Chad Gundersen and Chris Juen, executive producers of “The Chosen.”
The Salvation Army of Gwinnett County hosted the 9th Annual “Doing The Most Good” Luncheon on March 7 at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta NE located in Norcross.
The luncheon supports year-round services provided by The Salvation Army such as housing, utilities, groceries, and emergency disaster services, to local families in Gwinnett County. In addition, local youth are served all year long through a free year-round School for Performing Arts, summer camp and by offering school supplies to those who need them.
In 2022, The Salvation Army of Gwinnett County provided 60,843 pounds of food to 1,018 households, 2,717 nights of shelter, 267 households received rent/mortgage and utility assistance and 566 families/1,464 children received gifts at Christmas through its Angel Tree program.
Guests enjoyed a live and silent auction, a seated lunch, and heard from keynote speakers Chad Gundersen and Chris Juen, the executive producers of the hit series “The Chosen,” about what inspired them to make the show and how The Salvation Army camp in Texas turned out to the be the perfect location for filming.
“The Doing The Most Good Luncheon is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Captain Paul Ryerson, corps officer of The Salvation Army of Gwinnett County. “The funds raised through this event each year allows us to serve as a resource for the community and brings hope to our neighbors in need.”
This year’s presenting sponsors are Metro Waterproofing, Inc. and Sandra and Clyde Strickland.
For more information about The Salvation Army of Gwinnett County, and its local impact, visit Gwinnett County Corps salvationarmyatlanta.org.
