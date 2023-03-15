The Salvation Army of Gwinnett County hosted the 9th Annual “Doing The Most Good” Luncheon on March 7 at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta NE located in Norcross.

The luncheon supports year-round services provided by The Salvation Army such as housing, utilities, groceries, and emergency disaster services, to local families in Gwinnett County. In addition, local youth are served all year long through a free year-round School for Performing Arts, summer camp and by offering school supplies to those who need them.

