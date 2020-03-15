Twenty-four hours after Gov. Brian Kemp said there were only two confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 in Gwinnett County, the Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed that number has doubled.
Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett were reported on the state's coronavirus case website Sunday morning. That brings the county's total number up to four confirmed cases, which is far below other parts of the metro area.
State officials stopped releasing specific details about individual confirmed cases early in the outbreak, citing federal HIPAA privacy issues. Only general details, such as when there is a common community link between multiple cases or a case where a restaurant worker was confirmed to have the disease have been released.
In all, there are now 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. Most of them are in metro Atlanta, with the largest numbers by far being seen in Cobb County (19 confirmed cases) and Fulton County (20 cases).
DeKalb has the third highest total with 10 confirmed cases, followed by Bartow County (nine cases); Cherokee and Dougherty counties (six cases each); Fayette County (five cases); Floyd and Gwinnett counties (four each); Coweta, Clayton, Clarke, Lowndes, Lee and Gordon counties (two each); and Newton, Charlton, Henry and Polk counties (one each).
