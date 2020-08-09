Running a charitable health clinic is not easy during the best of times. The Good Samaritan Health Center cares for the county’s poor and uninsured, which means margins are tight and the need for services can be very taxing.
And these are hardly good times. Like other local nonprofits and businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has made things that much more difficult for Good Samaritan. And being on the frontline makes it even tougher.
But Executive Director Greg Lang said working at a Christian-based clinic gives him and his staff the resolve they need to work through these difficult times and treat the patients who may otherwise be forgotten.
“We believe we are doing the Lord’s work,” Lang said, “and that we receive His protection and favor. And that allows me to come to work every day without fear or anxiety.”
This is the 15th year of operation for Good Samaritan, and it’s been unlike any other. In March and April the clinic treated only 20% of its usual volume as patients stayed away out of fear of the novel coronavirus.
As patients returned, expenses mounted for the clinic as Lang said he spent more than $40,000 on PPE so every person on his staff could be protected. Tents were put up outside the front door to serve as a triage area, as patients are monitored before being allowed to enter the building.
Good Samaritan received PPP funding, which Lang said has been a big help, and the clinic received CARES Act money from the county which will be used to build a permanent structure that will replace the tents out front.
“All the triage is done outdoors, but that’s not suitable as a long-term solution,” Lang said. “Me and others in the frontline community think COVID is with us for a while. We think it will linger.”
With charity clinics staying closed in neighboring counties, Lang said Good Samaritan has seen an uptick in patients “coming 50 or 60 miles to see us because the normal place they go is not open.”
In July, Lang said the clinic waived $7,000 in fees. In a normal year they waive $20,000 in fees for 12 months. Since Good Samaritan doesn’t turn patients away, that money has to be found other places — which is why donations are now so important to the clinic.
Lang said the clinic has performed 10,000 COVID-19 tests since March, with 200 presumed positive. (Lang said only 103 positive tests were confirmed, but since the health department does not relay an individual’s health information, the clinic relies on patients to report back, and many have not.)
During that time two of the 50 people on staff at Good Samaritan have tested positive, but Lang said both have recovered and are doing well. He said the staff has impressed him with their ability to handle tough situations.
“I’m very proud of the staff,” he said. “We pray together every day. And the reason we can (do this work) confidently and boldly is we believe God is in control of this.
“We regard each other as family, and sometimes people are in an emotional state and they need a shoulder to put their head on. And you realize people put their health at risk to comfort someone.”
Lang said the staff at Good Samaritan has also received comfort from the community, which has donated meals and PPE and shown support for the work being done at the clinic.
“I just want to say thanks to the community,” Lang said. “We felt very well supported and comforted the way the community reached out to make sure we were fed and safe.”
