A new farm-to-table restaurant is opening in the Snellville area as part of the redevelopment of an old institution that's been part of the community for five decades.
The Kitchen at Summit Chase is set to open Wednesday at the old Summit Chase Country Club. The country club has been around since the 1970s but is undergoing a rebranding as an event space, known simply as Summit Chase, after selling off its golf course.
While some parts of Summit Chase — namely tennis, pool and pickleball activities — will remain membership-only, The Kitchen at Summit Chase will be open to all members of the community.
"In our home, our family's always gotten together, especially on Sundays, for family dinners, and where do we end up," Vice President and General Manager Don Britt said in a video announcing The Kitchen at Summit Chase. "We end up in the kitchen. And what do we do in the kitchen? We gather. We talk. We enjoy one another. We make memories. We spend time together in the kitchen, quality, quality time. So we're looking forward for you to come out, with your friends and your families, and come to The Kitchen. And make memories that are homemade and seasoned (with) love."
The Kitchen at Summit Chase is described as being a scratch kitchen that will use fresh ingredients to create farm-to-table cuisine. The restaurant's first menus were posted on the restaurant's website, thekitchenatsummitchase.com, on Monday, and officials said the menu will change seasonally to reflect new foods that are grown and harvested at the time.
The restaurant's executive chef will be Alex Friedman, who was recently named one of the Georgia Department of Agriculture's 2022 Georgia Grown Chefs. Friedman previously worked at Biltmore Estate in Asheville, Pastis Restaurant and Bar in Roswell, Anis Cafe and bistro in Atlanta, P’cheen International Bistro & Pub in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward and Bistro Off Broad in Winder.
He also competed on Food Network's CHOPPED in 2012 finished second in the nation (and first in the southeast) in the international La Chaine des Rotisseurs Young Chef Competition.
This year marked the second time Friedman has been named a Georgia Grown Chef. He previously received the honor in 2020.
"I just happened to meet him this summer and I think it might have been fate that we're together," Britt said. "He has come in and redesigned the kitchen and made incredible menus and brought his concept to us, and we're very fortunate and excited to have (him)."
Friedman will be using locally sourced food products, grown by Georgia farmers, to make creative dishes and Summit Chase officials hope to see The Kitchen at Summit Chase become a local destination for "gastronomes" as a result.
"I'm bringing with me all of my connections, all of my farmers, my recipes and my love for local Georgia-grown ingredients so we're going to be doing something really cool here, something the community has never seen," Friedman said. "We're going to service the Snellville, the Loganville, the Grayson, the Lawrenceville communities with a phenomenal menu of from scratch farm-to-table (dishes)...
"We've got farmers rolling in the front door with beautiful farm fresh vegetables and mushrooms. We've got lettuces and Georgia-grown pork and beef and chicken, and we're going to do some really fun and really exciting things."
In addition to The Kitchen at Summit Chase, the country club's bar area was remodeled and turned into The Pub at Summit Chase, where guests can get craft cocktails, craft beer or wine. The Pub is described as "an extension of the restaurant but also an experience all its own."
Additionally, Summit Chase will be expanding its capacity for special events such as wine tastings, cooking classes, musical entertainment and specialty dinners. It can currently host private events with crowds of up to 250 people, but is planning two expansions which will increase the capacity to host larger events, such as weddings and large-scale social events.
One of the expansions will be The Barn at Summit Chase. Officials said additional details about The Barn will be released at a later date.
The Kitchen at Summit Chase is located at 3197 Classic Drive in Snellville. In addition to listing menus, the restaurant's website also includes a link to information about Summit Chase's Tennis, Pool and Social memberships and Summer Swim League.
