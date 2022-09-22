An employee at Jeff Beaver's corn on the cob booth hands a grilled corn on the cob to a customer at the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday night. The booth is one of the most popular food vendors at the fair.
Gwinnett County Fair attendees buy ice cream at one of the food vendor booths at the fair on Tuesday night.
Gwinnett County Fair attendees order food from one of the many food vendors at this year's fair on Tuesday night.
Lawrenceville residents Lan Liu and Tuan Dinh share a corn on the cob at the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday night.
Lawrenceville resident Arturo Vargas bites into a turkey leg at the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday night.
A Gwinnett County Fair attendee snacks on some pop corn as he waits for a bag of cotton candy at one of the food vendor booths at the Gwinnett County Fair on Tuesday night.
A Gwinnett County Fair attendee sprinkles seasoning on a slice of pizza at one of the fair's food vendor booths on Tuesday night.
Gwinnett County Fair attendees buy a grilled corn on the cob at one of the food vendor booths at the fair on Monday night.
A Gwinnett County Fair attendee receives a bag of grilled corn on the cob at one of the food vendor booths at the fair on Monday night.
Macaroni and cheese hot dogs and donut burgers are two of the more unique foods that visitors can get at the Gwinnett County Fair.
Macaroni and cheese hot dogs are one of the more unique foods that visitors can get at the Gwinnett County Fair.
Donut burgers are one of the more unique foods that visitors can get at the Gwinnett County Fair.
Turkey legs sit piled up and ready to be sold at one of the DeAnna's food booths at the Gwinnett County Fair. The turkey legs are a popular food at the fair.
Turkey legs are one of the most popular foods sold at the Gwinnett County Fair.
Corn dogs and chicken on a stick sit in a display at one of the food vendor booths at the Gwinnett County Fair.
Funnel cakes are lined up in a display in front of one of the food vendor booths at the Gwinnett County Fair on Tuesday night. Funnel cakes are one of the more common foods found at the fair.
Fried Oreos and a fried Snickers sit together in a basket. The food treats are some of the more unique items that can be found at the Gwinnett County Fair.
A Gwinnett County Fair attendee picks up her corn dog and fries plate at one of the fair's food vendor booths on Tuesday night.
Gwinnett County Fair attendees order food at one of the fair's food vendor booths on Tuesday night.
Gwinnett County Fair attendees can get a variety of foods, such as jumbo corn dogs, curly fries and chicken tenders, at the fair.
Gwinnett County Fair attendees order food at one of the fair's food vendor booths on Tuesday night.
Gwinnett County Fair attendees order food at one of the fair's food vendor booths on Tuesday night.
Gwinnett County Fair attendees get in line to buy bubble teas at one of the food vendor booths at the fair on Tuesday night.
Gwinnett County Fair attendees line up to get treats from one of the food vendor booths at the fair on Monday night.
A sign advertises fried Oreos, fried Snickers, fired Twinkies and fried Reese's peanut butter cups at one of the food vendor booths at the Gwinnett County Fair.
A Gwinnett County Fair attendee picks up her chili cheese fries order at one of the fair's food vendor booths on Tuesday night.
Gwinnett County Fair attendees order food at one of the fair's food vendor booths on Tuesday night.
A Gwinnett County Fair attendee pays for a basket of nachos at one of the fair's food vendor booths on Tuesday night.
An employee cooks food at a gyro and kabob booth at the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday night.
An employee at one of the food vendor booths at the Gwinnett County Fair pours melted cheese on a dish for a customer on Monday night.
An employee at one of the food vendor booths at the Gwinnett County Fair pours melted cheese on a dish for a customer on Monday night.
Shortly after Lawrenceville residents Tuan Dinh and Lan Liu arrived at the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday night, it wasn't long before they found themselves sharing a grilled corn on the cob that was slathered in butter and seasoning.
It wasn't the last the last bit of fair food they intended to try before the night was over, but it was a starting point. Their goal was to indulge in the wide variety of foods that vendors were selling before the night was over.
Dinh was already eyeing a giant turkey leg as the next food to try after the corn, as well as corn dogs and nachos. Liu said cotton candy and candy apples, funnel cakes and ice cream were also prospects that could end up on the menu.
"It's the fair, and those are very common fair foods," Dinh said. "So, you've got to try those, right?"
The Gwinnett County Fair offers attendees an array of foods, including some that are not commonly available elsewhere. There's the common foods, such as traditional hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, steak burgers, gyros, kabobs, pizzas, stromboli, con on the cob, Philly cheesesteaks or even cotton candy, pop corn, candy apples and funnel cakes.
Amanda Wright, who works at Jeff Beaver's corn on the cob booth, said the booth has built up a loyal following among fair attendees from being at the Gwinnett County fair for more than 30 years.
It regularly has a line. If there are moments where there is not a line at the booth, they don't seem to last very long — maybe a couple of minutes — before a new line starts to form.
"I would say half the people that come here say, 'We come here every year for this particular stand,' and they pretty much know everyone here by name," ... said.
But, then there are more eccentric dishes or things that are harder to come by in everyday life. These include the fried Oreos, fried Snickers bars, fried Twinkies, fried Reese's peanut butter cup or even giant turkey legs, which are usually something a person would have to attend a fall fair or a Renaissance Festival to find.
And, a person can't forget about the unique variations on traditional dishes. There are hot dogs topped with macaroni and cheese, for example. There are also donut burgers that have a burger patty, a slice of American cheese and a a couple of slices of bacon between a warm sliced donut that has glaze drizzled on top.
Lawrenceville resident Arturo Vargas said funnel cake is his favorite fair food, but he also went for one of the turkey legs on Monday night. The reason for getting the turkey leg while he was at the fair was actually fairly simple.
"There's no other place to get a turkey leg other than the fair," he said. "It's good and I like turkey."
The turkey legs are one of the most popular items fair attendees buy from DeAnna's, which has a handful of family-run booths set up at the fair this year, according to Megan Hagy, who runs the turkey legs and lemonade booth.
"I would say it's a top seller," she said of the turkey legs. "The fair only comes around once a year and folks will like up for their turkey legs. They look forward to it. We get customer after customer like, 'I've been waiting all year this,' so it's always fun."
But, with al of the assorted options available to them as well as plans to try an array of foods, Dinh and Liu said they went for the grilled corn on the cob first because it reminded them of street food in Vietnam that include grilled corn as well as oil and onions.
"We saw this and we were like 'We might as well,' " Dinh said. "In Vietnam, each corner could have something like this so it's perfect food for the fair."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
