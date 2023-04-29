The last week has been a year in the making for North American Properties officials.
Well, a year and one month if we're getting technical here.
North American bought The Forum Peachtree Corners in March 2022 and got to work putting together a redevelopment plan that will revitalize the once thriving shopping destination. On Thursday, they were joined by Peachtree Corners leaders to break ground on the construction of their redevelopment plans.
"How time has flown," North American Properties Managing Partner Tim Perry said. "We spent the last year gearing up and getting ready for this momentous occasion. It will be revolution in merchandising and re-imagining. All of the "Re" words we use in PR ...
"We cannot be more excited to start today."
The redevelopment of The Forum is, in a way, like a major downtown redevelopment to Peachtree Corners officials. It is a major shopping destination which is located across Peachtree Parkway from the Peachtree Corners Town Center, with the two areas connected by a pedestrian bridge.
"The Forum is the economic heart of Peachtree Corners, from a retail, restaurant and shopping perspective, and it's a fantastic complement to the Town Center across the way," City Councilman Eric Christ said
The Forum is more than 20 years old and had begun to go into decline in recent years, so North American Properties' plans are as much of a revitalization effort as it is a redevelopment project. When everything is done, The Forum will become a mixed-use community with residential, retail and dining uses, as well as home to a hotel.
"Everybody knows what's happened with brick and mortar retail," Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said. "When the vacancy rates started climbing, we knew, like Gwinnett Place Mall, like Northpoint Mall, like the other malls, something had to be done.
"And, so we started looking for a partner to help us revitalize this because it's an essential landmark here in this community. When we found North American and we listened to their proposal, we knew that's the partner to work with.
North American Properties is coming into The Forum project with some experience in creating mixed-use developments that are designed to be activity hubs beyond simply having destination. The company's portfolio includes the development of Avalon in Alpharetta as well as the redevelopment of Colony Square in midtown Atlanta.
"They have a reputation, well deserved, for being a part of the community where they live," Mason said.
The redevelopment efforts are expected to bring aspects of Avalon to The Forum.
As part of The Forum's overhaul, North American Properties will build a plaza where concerts, yoga classes and other social gatherings will be held; five new "jewel box" buildings that will house new restaurants and stores; a boutique hotel; multi-family housing; and a parking deck.
Two of the jewel boxes are expected to house restaurants on the north end of The Forum's boulevard while two more will house retail. The fifth jewel box is expected to house a wine bar or possibly even a brewery in a two-story space next to the new plaza.
The parking deck as well as the jewel boxes will be the first components to get underway, followed by other the community-oriented aspects, such as the plaza.
A currently vacant space on the north end of The Forum will be turned into a food hall and a portion of the parking lot in front of it will be turned into an outdoor dining area between the two northern jewel box buildings. The parking area in front of Belk will become the plaza with a concert stage.
The food hall will operated by the same operator used at Colony Square.
"Just like you have the living room at Avalon and you have the main plaza ... this (north end) will be that sort of living room area, much more casual," Perry said. "You'll have the food hall behind us and further down will be the more activated area."
Perry told the Daily Post vertical construction of the parking deck is expected to begin later this year and wrap up sometime in 2024, but its construction period has been shifted to accommodate holiday shopping for retailers.
Construction of the plaza, which will replace some of The Forum's current parking spaces, will begin while the parking deck is under construction since that work got pushed back.
"It's really about maintaining the parking for the holidays and for our guests," Perry said. "January and February are generally much slower times so (the parking deck and the plaza) may overlap a little bit."
The multifamily housing and boutique hotel will be the last components to be built.
The redevelopment efforts are expected to feed off of and contribute to the energy of events taking place at the Peachtree Corners Town Center, which is connected to The Forum by a pedestrian bridge over Peachtree Parkway.
"Their vision of activating it all day long by having residents on site is key," Christ said. "We know from looking across America that traditional retail is dying and that you have to give people, one, an experience — that's what they're doing here by building these plazas — but also giving the restaurants and the retailers people who live right here.
"We've done that a little bit on the other side at the Town Center where we have the townhouses and those residents will be able to walk across the bridge and come here. Having high-end apartments here on site will give the coffee shop and the restaurants and the retailers people who are right here."
With the redevelopment being done in phases, construction at The Forum is expected to take a few years to complete.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.