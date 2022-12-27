Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque, left, stands next to Commission chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson as other commissioners fete Fosque during her final official meeting as a county commissioner on Dec. 13.
Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque holds flowers she received from her fellow commissioners at her final official meeting as a county commissioner on Dec. 13.
Photo: Jason Orr
Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque, left, stands next to Commission chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson as other commissioners fete Fosque during her final official meeting as a county commissioner on Dec. 13.
Photo: Jason Orr
Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque, center, receives a proclamation from her fellow commissioners at her final official meeting as a county commissioner on Dec. 13.
Photo: Jason Orr
Gwinnett County Board of Education Member Everton Blair smiles as his colleagues fete him during the board’s Dec. 15 meeting, which was Blair’s last meeting before his term of office ended.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Gwinnett County Board of Education Member Everton Blair, left, receives a plaque from Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts during Blair's last board meeting on Dec. 15.
On Jan. 1, 2019, history was made as Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque and school board member Everton Blair became the first African-Americans to serve on their respective boards.
Four years later, they will both leave their respective offices this weekend.
Saturday will mark the last official day of Fosque’s and Blair’s terms of office. Blair opted to not seek re-election this year while Fosque’s bid for a second term in the County Commission District 4 ended in defeat last month.
At Fosque’s last commission business meeting on Dec. 13, she quoted Nelson Mandela as she reflected on her time in office.
“He said, ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we led,’ “ Fosque said. “I hope and I pray that I made a difference in your lives as a commissioner, and I want you to know that you definitely made a difference — a positive, not just a difference but a positive difference — in my life and I thank you all.”
Fosque and Blair were celebrated by their respective colleagues earlier this month, not only for the historic firsts that their elections represented, but also for the work they did on their respective boards.
Fosque, for example, was hailed for her work on Project RESET and Project RESET 2.0, programs that she championed and helped get off the ground to help families with financial assistance to stay in their residences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fosque’s fellow commissioners presented flowers and a proclamation to her at the December zoning public hearing, which was her last official meeting as a member of the Board of Commissioners.
Meanwhile, Blair received a plaque from Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts during the school board’s December meeting.
Blair, who was the board’s chairman in 2021, was recognized for bringing “innovation, the innovative ideas” and “valuable leadership input” to the board and for his commitment to the school system during Watts’ presentation.
There have also been challenges during Blair’s four years on the school board, however.
First there was the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut schools down in the spring of 2020 and then move to a hybrid in-person and digital model during the 2020-2021 school year.
And, longtime former GCPS Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks’ contract was terminated in 2021, nearly a year earlier than it was scheduled to end. GCPS’ new discipline policy, which has been the subject of pushback from teachers and parents, was implemented earlier this year as well.
“I have had a really tremendous time serving as the board member representing District 4,” Blair said at the Dec. 15 school board meeting. “It has not been easy by any stretch, nor was it predictable, but it was certainly very rewarding and challenging.”
