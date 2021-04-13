Gwinnett County residents can expect to see something new every month for the next year and a half at the sprawling The Exchange at Gwinnett mixed use development near the Mall of Georgia, according to developer Jeff Fuqua.
In the last month alone, The Exchange has seen its first four businesses open, with Starbucks, Chipotle, THRIVE Affordable Vet Care and Les Mains Nail Bar new serving customers.
That is just the beginning, however. Nearly a handful more businesses are getting ready to open within the next few months.
“There will be openings every month for the next 18 months,” Fuqua said.
The Exchange at Gwinnett is expected to have a significant economic impact in Gwinnett as businesses open. The $350 million project by Fuqua Development on Buford Drive, at Interstate 85, occupies 106 acres and includes 1,000 luxury residential flats, as well as entertainment venues, a food hall, green space, a Sprouts grocery store, an expansive Rooms to Go showroom and a hotel and service-oriented businesses.
A few thousand people are expected to be employed by businesses in The Exchange, according to its developer.
“When you build a project like this, there’s what we call a ‘halo effect,’ of other projects around you starting to happen,” Fuqua said. “There’s another 300 (apartment) units behind us being developed, Northside Hospital is building a big medical facility across the street from us. The whole corridor is growing with this project, I would say.”
Fuqua said he expects TopGolf will open at the development around the end of this month. A new Andretti Karting and Games, which is currently hiring employees, is expected to open sometime in early May, and Rooms to Go is also expected to open next month.
A Five Guys location is also in the process of hiring and preparing to open. Fuqua said a MOD Pizza location, which will be next to Starbucks, recently got its building permits and is expected to open within a few months.
Signage has also been installed on a building that will house Jinya Ramen Bar. Fuqua said he expects it to open within the next few months.
“It’s great (to see businesses begin to open),” Fuqua said. “This is a $350 million project and it took a long time to put this together on 106 acres, and to be under construction in the middle of COVID, I think there were a few months of slowdown during COVID, but once everything got going again, all of our tenants showed up here and everything has gone to plan.”
There is still a lot to be done at The Exchange at Gwinnett, however. The luxury residential flats, for example, are currently under construction and the first units are not expected to open until the end of the year.
“By the end of the year, (The Exchange) is going to look so different,” Fuqua said. “It’s really going to be a hopping place, I would say.”
A food hall, Central City Tavern, Smallcakes Cupcakery, Jersey Mike’s Subs, MOD Pizza, Planet Smoothie, Hacienda Bar and Grill, Hattie Marie’s Texas Style BBQ and Cajun Kitchen, Twisted Crab, Sprouts grocery store and a 107-room, five-story Homewood Suites Hotel are also planned for the mixed-use development.
Sprouts is expected to open this summer, according to Fuqua.
The Homewood Suites — which will be located between Rooms To Go and Andretti Karting and Games — is being developed by Aysa Hospitality, which bought a two-acre pad at The Exchange last year.
Officials working on The Exchange project have been gradually dropping names of tenants on Facebook and at exchangegwinnett.com. The food hall is expected to include: La Mixteca -Tamale House; the Coffee Distillery (owned by the people behind Four Fat Cows, which is also expected to have a location in the food hall); Bull Gogi; The Original Hot Dog Factory; XBar at The Exchange; Bezoria; Isabel Bakery; Creme De La Crepe; Bangkok The 9th; Go Go Pho; Beard Papa’s; and Sumo Hibachi and Wings.
“Our food hall is starting construction in June,” Fuqua said.
And there are a few announcement still to come with in the next few months about additional tenants and amenities that The Exchange will have, according to its developer.
“We have another big entertainment use coming here as well,” Fuqua teased concerning an announcement that may be made in June or July. “That will probably start construction this year. It’s kind the first one in Atlanta so that’s going to be interesting.”
