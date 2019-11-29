Stone Mountain
470-268-6068
Open since: September 2019
Owner/Head Chef: Donnie “Wic” Wicker
Location: Near the intersection of Rockbridge Road and East Park Place Boulevard in the Stone Mountain Square shopping district.
Atmosphere: Trend Urban Cafe provides the calm, laid back vibes of a coffee shop with the full kitchen of a sit-down restaurant.
Owner Donnie “Wic” Wicker has 25 years in the food industry, having been a chef and general manager. With Trend Urban Cafe, he wanted an establishment that offered something for everyone.
“I wanted a place where everybody can eat,” he said. “Whether you’re a vegetarian, vegan or if you eat meat. A good, clean meal with an open atmosphere.”
The restaurant looks like a coffee shop with couches, intimate seating and a register right when you walk in. Guests are greeted by a chalk board with a new message on it each day. Tuesday’s message was “create your own sunshine.”
But Trend Urban’s menu is so much more than coffee. Wicker said he made the full kitchen visible to covey a sense of transparency to customers.
“We’re not trying to hide anything,” he said. “Just trying to serve clean healthy food.”
Wicker said he wanted Trend Urban Cafe to cover all bases without putting pressure on customers to order a full meal. The location near U.S. 78 — one exit away from Stone Mountain Park — is a traffic-heavy area. It has allowed the restaurant to draw customers by word of mouth in two months since opening.
Menu: Trend Urban provides a mix of vegan, vegetarian and meat-lover meals.
The most-popular burger, he said, is called “A Trendy Mess!” It’s made of a marinated impossible patty, caramelized onions, poblano peppers, vegan cheddar cheese and zesty sauce.
The street taco menu includes four choices. Customers can mix-and-match two or three tacos from the four choices. The Soul Chicken taco is a signature item, made from house marinated, crispy fried chicken, bourbon collard greens and Texas Pete crema.
The Cast Skillet Blackened Salmon is another popular hot sandwich. It features a choice cut of salmon, pickled red onions, lettuce and charred scallion aioli.
The restaurant offers lots of vegan, chicken and vegetarian options. Wicker said he’s a pescatarian himself.
“I eat about 80 percent vegetarian,” he said.
The restaurant rotates vegan desserts and sweets, such as cheesecake with bourbon strawberries.
Something you may not know: Wicker also operates his own apparel business called Chef 4 Life Urban Wear. He sells chef-wear such as coats, aprons, headwear and burn sleeves, as well as chef-themed hoodies and T-shirts.
He also operates a catering business called Level 9 Catering. Level 9 caters for corporate functions, provides private chefs or even plain cooking instructions.