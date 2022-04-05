Lilburn resident Ken Greenwood got excited when he and his wife saw the news the day after they returned from a trip to South Georgia Island and the Weddell Sea near Antarctica last month.
Greenwood built a model-sized replica of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, the Endurance, and donated it to the South Georgia Museum in Grytviken, South Georgia Island in 2019. The Lilburn resident and his wife had been on South Georgia Island last month to see the model on display at the museum.
Then the Greenwoods returned to Gwinnett County and National Geographic and Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust made a historic announcement the next day, on March 9.
A team of researchers had found the real Endurance, which had been lost since 1915, a few days earlier on the bottom of the Weddell Sea.
“We’d been anticipating this for a long time so it was really exciting,” Greenwood said. “Plus the ship is in way better shape that I thought it would be. (There is) one picture of the stern of the ship, it looked like it still had varnish on it because it’s so deep and so cold that there’s no wood boring worms and crustaceans that will destroy anything that’s in the water.
“The ship is in incredible condition.”
Greenwood’s link to the story of the Endurance and Shackleton began about a decade ago after he visited the South Georgia Museum and then read a book about Shackleton’s expedition. The story of Shackleton’s expedition to Antarctica, where the Endurance was lost, inspired Greenwood to build his model of the Endurance.
Shackleton’s expedition in 1914 and early 1915 was attempting to complete what would have been the first-ever overland crossing of Antarctica if it had been successful. The expedition left the United Kingdom in August 1914 and headed toward Antarctica on a trip that turned into an ordeal when the ship got stuck in ice, stranding Shackleton’s expedition, which eventually had to abandon the ship and travel across ice (and eventually in life boats) to get help.
Greenwood began building his model of the Endurance in 2016, using a museum-quality model kit that he purchased from a company in Latvia. It took him a year to build the model, and it weighs 80 pounds and is about 4 feet long in its display case.
After he finished it, his wife suggested he donate it to the South Georgia Museum since it didn’t have a model of the ship to display.
“Through lots of emails and lots communicating with different people, and help from Lindblad Expeditions, we were able to get the model all the way from (Lilburn),” Greenwood told the Daily Post in 2019. “It’s probably 9,000 miles or more down there.”
As for the real Endurance, it was less than two years old when the expedition left the U.K. and it had been designed and built in Norway to operate in ice-covered waters, according to Endurance22, which was the expedition to find the ship this year.
Instead, the ship got stuck in the ice of the Weddell Sea in January 1915, and eventually sank in October of that year as it was crushed by the ice.
The real Endurance was not seen again until it was found more than 106 years later by the Endurance22 expedition team.
The team headed out from South Africa aboard the S.A. Agulhas II and used Saab’s Sabertooth hybrid underwater search vehicles to search the sea floor for the Endurance.
The ship was found at a depth of 3,008 meters in the sea.
“This is a milestone in polar history,” said Mensun Bound, who was the director of exploration for the expedition. “However, it is not all about the past. We are bringing the story of Shackleton and Endurance to new audiences, and to the next generation, who will be entrusted with the essential safeguarding of our polar regions and our planet.
“We hope our discovery will engage young people and inspire them with the pioneering spirit, courage and fortitude of those who sailed Endurance to Antarctica.”
Greenwood said he and his wife had been aware that the Endurance22 expedition was taking place at the same time that they were in a different part of the Weddell Sea on a cruise ship named — appropriately enough — the National Geographic Endurance.
“We kept checking with their website (and) they went through long period of time without posting anything,” Greenwood said.
Shackleton’s Endurance was discovered while Greenwood and his wife were still on the cruise ship, but the announcement was not made until several days later.
Greenwood did get to enjoy one bit of the expedition that tied back to his model of the Endurance, however.
After the discovery of the real ship was announced, an official at the South Georgia Museum sent him a link to a BBC article about the find. The article included a photo of a member of the expedition team comparing an image of the stern of the real Endurance with Greenwood’s model at the museum.
The expedition team had stopped at South Georgia Island to both visit Shackleton’s grave and to visit the museum.
“(It) was really a kick, and I’m hoping that when they do the National Geographic (documentary about the expedition), that they show more of the model because they were there and I know they shot inside the museum,” Greenwood said.
Greenwood has worked on building models of other ships since he donated his model of the Endurance to the south Georgia Museum. He worked on a model of the HMS Surprise, from the film “Master and Commander,” after the Endurance. He then spent the COVID-19 pandemic working on a model of the U.S.S. Constitution, which is the longest actively serving ship in the U.S. Navy.
He said he is about two-thirds of the way through the process of building the Constitution model.
His next big model project after the Constitution will be the HMS Ontario, a British warship which sank in Lake Ontario during a storm in 1780.
“You’ve got to have one in the wings,” Greenwood said.
