Gwinnett property taxpayers don't have much time left to pay their tax bills.
Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter's Office is reminding residents that Oct. 15 is their deadline to pay or mail in their tax bills. Payments made in person or online, or postmarked by midnight on the deadline date will be considered as being paid on time.
The payment methods include online at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/pay using a credit or debit card; online via e-check, by mail, by check delivered in a drop box at any county tag office or in person using cash, check, money order, debit card or credit card. Mail-in payments should be sent to P.O. Box 372, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
One aspect of this year's tax bill payments that county officials are highlighting is the fact that there will be no added convenience fees for online credit card or debit card payments as a grant funded by the American Rescue Plan Act is being used to cover those costs to promote people to pay online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials at the Tax Commissioner's Office said this program will last until Oct. 15 or until the grant funds run out, depending on whichever happens first.
Taxpayers who already paid their property taxes for this year, and were assessed a convenience fee, are expected to automatically receive a refund of the fees in up to six weeks. The refund will either be applied to the card they paid with, or by a refund check if they used Venmo, PayPal or PayPal Credit.
“It’s safer for people to pay online, so it makes sense to cover the convenience fees,” Porter said. “Gwinnett County commissioners wisely appropriated federal American Rescue Plan funds to encourage more residents to skip the trip and pay securely online from the safety of their homes.”
There are also no convenience fees for e-check payments and a video explaining how to make an e-check can be found at https://vimeo.com/601291921.
Property owners who have escrow accounts are being warned that they shoulder the responsibility of making sure their mortgage company pays the property taxes on time. Tax officials said residents can check to make sure the taxes are paid by visiting www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/ViewPayYourTaxes. Additionally, the Tax Commissioner's Office said the buyers and sellers of homes sold this year will receive tax bills. That's because whoever owned the property on Jan. 1 is responsible for this year's taxes. The sellers are being advised to keep track of their accounts to ensure the taxes are paid. Sellers can visit www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/sold to do this.
Anyone who has questions can call 770-822-8800, send an email to Tax@GwinnettCounty.com, use the chat feature on www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays to reach someone in the Tax Commissioner's Customer Service Center.
