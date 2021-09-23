The front entrance of the new Crowne Plaza Atlanta NE — Norcross is shown in this photo from IHG Hotels and Resorts. The four-star hotel recently opened in the former Garden Plaza hotel building at the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
Norcross' first four-star hotel has opened its doors to guests.
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Crowne Plaza Atlanta NE – Norcross in the former Garden Plaza hotel space at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Holcomb Bridge Road. The opening comes after a two-year, $20 million renovation of the hotel building.
“This stunning new property represents the strength of the Crowne Plaza brand,” said Ginger Taggart, vice president of global brand management for Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts. “Through elevated design, excellent service and stellar amenities, we’re crafting a hotel experience where both business and leisure travelers feel right at home.”
With a location at the triangular nexus where Holcomb Bridge Road, Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard meet each other, the new hotel is expected to provide visitors to amenities in both Norcross and Peachtree Corners.
IHG officials pointed to Norcross' historic downtown district as well as Peachtree Corners' Atlanta Technology Park as amenities drawing people to that area.
When Apsilon Hotels, which redeveloped the Garden Plaza space into the Crowne Plaza, announced plans to renovate the building, it said the new hotel would have 235 rooms for guests. This week, the hotel operator said the new location is designed to cater to “bleisure” travelers, which are travelers who are visiting for both business and leisure.
The hotel will include 9,400 square feet of meeting space; the Crowne Plaza brand's Plaza Workspace flexible and co-working areas; an on-site business center; wifi internet; a state of the art fitness center; men's and women's steam rooms and sauna; an outdoor pool; the Marketplace, which offers healthy food options; and the Eighteen79 Restaurant and Bar, which serves classic American dishes with a gourmet take.
“Apsilon Hotels is thrilled to add another upscale Crowne Plaza property to our growing hotel portfolio,” Apsilon Hotels Chief Strategy Officer Jig Pandya said. “We’re unrelenting in our commitment to provide an exceptional guest experience for ‘bleisure’ travelers who stay with us for a purpose and for much needed pampering, and we’re excited for them to see everything the wonderful City of Norcross has to offer.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
