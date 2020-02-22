Vulcan Materials Southeast Region Manager of Government and Community Relations Carol Landrum addresses runners before the Atlanta Quarry Crusher Run at Vulcan Materials quarry in Norcross Saturday morning.
Jacksonville, Fla. resident Tonisia Billups receives the 'Single Crusher' female masters runner award from Vulcan Materials Plant Manager Shawn Greenway at the Atlanta Quarry Crusher run at the Vulcan Materials quarry in Norcross on Saturday.
From left, Susan Nichols, Allison Roland and Clint Simmons show off their ribbons that they received for finishing the Atlanta Quarry Crusher run at the Vulcan Materials quarry in Norcross on Saturday.