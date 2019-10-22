Residents of central and eastern Gwinnett who are looking to find out more information about local transit projects that the Atlanta Transit Link Authority could be putting into its regional plan will want to have a USB drive handy on Thursday.
The authority, which is more commonly known as The ATL, will hold a “District Downloads” public meeting for ATL District 6 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
The meeting will serve as an opportunity for residents to get copies of ATL documents in a digital format.
“Join us to download information about transit projects submitted in your ATL District and browse our stations to learn more about how those projects come together to form the ATL Regional Transit Plan being developed by the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority,” ATL officials said in an announcement for the meeting.
“Upload your feedback on the ATL Regional Transit Plan electronically through our web-based submission form.”
The ATL is broken up into several districts, four of which split up Gwinnett. The district that will be the focus of Thursday’s meeting — ATL District 6 — covers Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Dacula, Grayson and parts of Snellville and Loganville.
District 6 is the only district whose meeting is being held in Gwinnett.
Most of western Gwinnett, as well as part of north Gwinnett, are in District 2, whose meeting will be held Nov. 4 at the Sharon Forks library branch in Cumming. The southern half of Snellville, parts of Loganville and the remainder of south Gwinnett are in District 7, whose meeting will be held Wednesday at the Lou Walker Senior Center in Lithonia.
A small part of western Gwinnett, southwest of Norcross and Peachtree Corners, is in ATL District 3, whose meeting was held Monday at Sandy Springs City Hall.
The ATL has set up a website at atltransit.ga.gov/districtdownloads. Anyone who has questions can also call 404-893-2055.
Anyone who is unsure which ATL District they live in can use a color-coded map available at bit.ly/2P8csii. The map can be used to look up specific addresses.