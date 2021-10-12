Gwinnett County residents will have a chance to see what freshly picked Michigan-grown apples taste like later this week.
Michigan-based The Apple Truck will be at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville from 8 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday as part of a 90-stop tour across the south. The visit will give local residents an opportunity to buy apple types — depending on the crop — such as Paula Red, McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Jonagold, Rome, Ida Red and Braeburn apples.
“We understand the joy that comes from biting into a truly fresh apple,” The Apple Truck founders, MariAnn and Dale Apley, said in a joint statement. “With our apples, they are picked and delivered to you within a few days, ready to eat, juicy and delicious.”
The Apple Truck is taking pre-orders for apples, and officials are encouraging residents to place their orders online about three days before the visit for convenience purposes. In addition to apples, the truck will sell cider as well.
The truck is designed to not only provide residents with access to Michigan-grown apples, but also to fresh apples. The company’s officials said the truck delivers apples hours after they are picked. By comparison, they said most parts of the U.S. get apples weeks after they were picked. Company officials also said the apples are non-GMO apples which were grown on family-owned and operated farms.
“Our partners use sustainable farming practices. They’re certified for taking the highest level of care of both the land and the apples grown on it. In our view, there’s no question you can taste the difference between an apple grown with care and one grown without,” said Dale Apley.
The apple selections include a 20 pound box of Michigan apples for $45, a half-gallon of Honeycrisp apple cider for $7 and a special combo that includes two boxes of apples and two half-gallons of cider for $100. The Apple Truck officials said orders will close once the items are sold out. Apples can be ordered at www.theapple-truck.com.
Gwinnett County will not be The Apple Truck’s only stop in metro Atlanta. In addition to Lawrenceville, The Apple Truck will also visit Alpharetta, Marietta and Douglasville this weekend.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
