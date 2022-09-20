Snellville youth Jolie Brookshire, 7, smiles as she reaches out to touch a baby chicken that Gwinnett County 4-H volunteer Karol Gaines is holding at the 4-H Farm Friends barn at the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday night.
Snellville youth Jolie Brookshire, 7, smiles as she reaches out to touch a baby chicken that Gwinnett County 4-H volunteer Karol Gaines is holding at the 4-H Farm Friends barn at the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday night.
A goat stands on a platform in the Gwinnett 4-H Farm Friends barn during the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday.
Snellville youth Coraline Brookshire, 5, talks to Gwinnett 4-H volunteer Karol Gaines as she pets a baby chicken at the 4-H Farm Friends barn during the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday.
Ahmed Rayner V, 2, reaches out to pet a baby chicken as his sister, Taydum Green, 13, left, and Gwinnett 4-H Farm Friends volunteer Angelina Ramos look on at the 4-H Farm Friends barn during the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday.
Lawrenceville youth Ailayni Newsome, 4, pets a baby duck as Gwinnett 4-H volunteer Angelina Ramos looks on at the 4-H Farm Friends barn during the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday.
Lawrenceville youth Julian Jimenez, 2, plays with the cow milking activity at the Gwinnett 4-H Farm Friends barn during the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday.
A family checks out "Moolan" the cow at the Gwinnett 4-H Farm Friends barn during the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday.
A family checks out the goats and sheep at the Gwinnett 4-H Farm Friends barn during the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday.
Baby ducks go for a swim in a small pool as they clean themselves in the Gwinnett 4-H Farm Friends barn during the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday.
Loganville resident and Gwinnett 4-H volunteer Kaitlyn Turner checks on the animals in the 4-H Farm Friends barn during the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday. Turner provides many of the animals for the exhibit.
Watkinsville youth Aubrey Hendricks, 4, pets Ellie Mae the donkey at the Gwinnett 4-H Farm Friends barn during the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday.
A Gwinnett County Fair attendee takes a photo of "Moolan" the cow at the Gwinnett 4-H Farm Friends barn during the fair on Monday.
Visitors file in and out of the Gwinnett 4-H Farm Friends barn during the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday night. The Farm Friends exhibit is a fundraiser for Gwinnett 4-H.
Snellville youth Jolie Brookshire beamed as she reached out and gently stroked her fingers down the back of the baby chicken at the Gwinnett County Fair on Monday night.
Brookshire, 7, was visiting the Gwinnett 4-H Farm Friends barn at the fair with her younger sister, Coraline, and their mother Robin. While there were goats, sheep, a donkey, a cow, ducks and adult chicken for her to check out, it was the baby chicken who captivated her.
"They're so cute," Brookshire exclaimed. "It was really fluffy. It had a whole bunch of fuzz."
After more than three decades as a mainstay at the Gwinnett County Fair, the 4-H Farm Friends barn remains a popular attraction with families.
Although Lawrenceville resident Renee Statman said this was her family's first time at the Gwinnett County Fair. She said they came for the rides and the fair food, but she she decided to bring her daughter, Ailayni Newsome, 4, to the Farm Friends barn because of all of the animals it has.
The cow was a particular favorite for the little girl.
"She likes animals, she watches Dora and all of them," Statman said. "She's more excited for this than the rides."
Loganville resident and Gwinnett 4-H volunteer Kaitlyn Turner provides many of the animals for the Farm Friends exhibit. Turner was, herself, once a member of the Gwinnett 4-H program and used to come to Farm Friends barn at the fair when she was a child.
"I love the program (and am open to) anything I can do to support the program, including having my animals come to the fair and get to meet people," Turner said.
The Farm Friends exhibit is the Gwinnett 4-H's main fundraiser for the year. Attendees pay $1 per person to enter the exhibit and they get to stay as long as they want and pet all of the animals.
"This is how we're able to offer so many programs for free throughout the year," Turner said.
Attendees are, of course, strongly encouraged to wash their hands at a sink in the barn and apply a hand sanitizer before they head back out into the fair, but there is no limit to how much they can pet the animals.
And, some of the animals play up their celebrity status during the fair. Ellie Mae the donkey constantly remained near the fence on her pen so children and their parents could pet her.
"All of these animals are really well socialized and when they're not napping, you'll usually see them up front getting petted," Turner said.
Turner said the exhibit serves an important educational function in addition to being a fundraiser for 4-H. Information cards with some information about each animal was placed on their pens so people could learn about the animals.
"I love giving other people the opportunity to meet all of these animals," Turner said. "Especially in Gwinnett, it's a lot less agricultural than it used to be so there are people who may have never seen a goat in person, or never seen a sheep, and I think it's important — and it's also just fun — to give people the opportunity to learn about them.
"I love that it's an educational exhibit. It's not just 'everybody walks through and touches an animal.' You're learning things about them."
And families are equally as excited about seeing and petting the animals.
Robin Brookshire said she has been bringing her daughters to the Farm Friends exhibit for years. Of course, posting photos from each year's trip to the fair and the barn on Facebook means there is no uncertainty for the family as to when the fair is happening each year.
"On my Facebook memories, it's been popping up every other day like, 'We gotta go to the fair. It's time,' " Brookshire said.
Lawrenceville youth Taydum Green, 13, visited the barn with her younger brother, Ahmed Rayner V, 2. She said the younger animals were a particular treat, particularly the baby chickens and ducks.
"It's wonderful because there are a lot of babies and I love little babies," Green said. "(And, Ahmed) is enjoying it a lot because he likes animals. I think this is his first time animals up close like that."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
