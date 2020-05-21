Thirty-nine Gwinnett County Public Schools students have been named 2020 Georgia Scholars by the Georgia Department of Education, according to school system officials.
The Georgia Scholars program recognizes students who have shown high performances in both academics and community service. There were 295 students from across Georgia who received the honor. The students from Gwinnett who received the recognition represent 10 of the school system's high schools.
"Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities, and in the home," Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said in a statement. "Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during the four years of high school; who performed excellently in all courses; who successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities; and who have assumed active roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools."
Georgia Scholars from Gwinnett include:
Berkmar High School
Britney Mayorga
Brookwood High School
Jiyuan Dong
Joseph Zheng
Dacula High School
Miranda Colon
Emily Kalec
Duluth High School
Shalin Jain
Madeline McCurry
Elizabeth Plumart
Anudeepa Ramachandiran
Rachel Rettig
Denny Woong
Grayson High School
Abigail Chambers
Chris Cherono
Kennedy Dotson
Kamahl Grant
Victoria Luongo
Claire Mistretta
Mill Creek High School
Gabriela Basauri
Sebastian DeJesus
Dakota Ellis
Alexander Garrison
Isabelle Harrel
Cassidy Hettesheimer
Maddie Hurd
Kendall Larson
Cameron Neher
Norcross High School
Patrick Flynn
Luke Gries
Chance Keown
Shayda Khadem
North Gwinnett High School
Maya Chande
Rachel Daniel
Khushi Mehta
Kennedy Primus
Michael Robinson
Peachtree Ridge High School
Roksana Klasa
Sahil Narsingani
Josephine Widjaja
Shiloh High School
Kimberly Clark
