Thirty-nine Gwinnett County Public Schools students have been named 2020 Georgia Scholars by the Georgia Department of Education, according to school system officials. 

The Georgia Scholars program recognizes students who have shown high performances in both academics and community service. There were 295 students from across Georgia who received the honor. The students from Gwinnett who received the recognition represent 10 of the school system's high schools.

"Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities, and in the home," Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said in a statement. "Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during the four years of high school; who performed excellently in all courses; who successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities; and who have assumed active roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools."

Georgia Scholars from Gwinnett include:

Berkmar High School

Britney Mayorga

Brookwood High School

Jiyuan Dong

Joseph Zheng

Dacula High School

Miranda Colon

Emily Kalec

Duluth High School

Shalin Jain

Madeline McCurry

Elizabeth Plumart

Anudeepa Ramachandiran

Rachel Rettig

Denny Woong

Grayson High School

Abigail Chambers

Chris Cherono

Kennedy Dotson

Kamahl Grant

Victoria Luongo

Claire Mistretta

Mill Creek High School

Gabriela Basauri

Sebastian DeJesus

Dakota Ellis

Alexander Garrison

Isabelle Harrel

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Maddie Hurd

Kendall Larson

Cameron Neher

Norcross High School

Patrick Flynn

Luke Gries

Chance Keown

Shayda Khadem

North Gwinnett High School

Maya Chande

Rachel Daniel

Khushi Mehta

Kennedy Primus

Michael Robinson

Peachtree Ridge High School

Roksana Klasa

Sahil Narsingani

Josephine Widjaja

Shiloh High School

Kimberly Clark

