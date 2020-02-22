About eight inches of rain has fallen at Lake Lanier since Feb. 1, according to one official at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Taking that into account, it may not be too much of a surprise that the lake has come close to breaking its record for highest ever water level.
U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data shows the lake level hovered around 1,076.7 feet at times late this past week. That’s half a foot below the record high of 1,077.2 feet seen on April 10, 1964.
“Any precipitation, we’re watching it,” U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operations Project Manager Tim Rainey said.
Officials at the Corps of Engineers are urging caution on the lake right now because of the elevated water levels.
The lake is still several feet below its flood elevation of 1,085 feet, but it is also more than five feet above its “full pool” level of 1,071 feet. There is a spillway to accommodate excess water in the lake at the 1,085-foot level, although Buford Dam, which holds back the lake’s waters, tops out at 1,106 feet.
“I’m not encouraging to come up and ride around on their boat on the lake, because there’s all kinds of submerged signs, things that are submerged now that didn’t use to be submerged,” Rainey said. “There’s all kinds of things floating in the water.
“It’s just not a good time to come to the lake and ride around on a boat ... You can ride around and look in your car, but pay attention since some parts are closed because the roads are under water. That’s another thing with the boats, if you’re coming to launch a boat, most of the boat ramps are closed. We have a few open, but I still don’t encourage people to come out.”
At one point on Thursday afternoon, Lake Lanier was up to 1,076.72 feet, according to USGA data. It had dropped back down to 1,076.62 feet by Friday afternoon, however, according to Rainey.
As water levels go at Lake Lanier, that is high, although historical data on midnight pool levels at the lake show there were a few days in April 1964, around the time when the record high was set, that the lake levels were above 1,077 feet.
Rainey said the corps is trying to let out as much water from the lake as it can each day, but it’s a tricky balancing act. They use water levels on the Chattahoochee River at stations located in Norcross, Roswell and Atlanta to gauge how much water they can afford to release from the lake at one time.
They just have to make sure they don’t release too much water and cause the river to overflow as a result.
“We are dropping,” Rainey said. “We’re able to do what we call ‘maximum water release while staying within bank downstream’ ... We have a target of bankfull downstream of 10,000 CFS (cubic feet per second) so when we release water, we try to stay under 10,000 CFS total, but that includes any runoff of rainfall downstream.”
Due to the regular water releases into the Chattahoochee, Rainey said the river is currently not safe to wade into.
“For Gwinnett County residents along the Chattahoochee River, go look (at the river) but stay out of it,” he said. “It’s rolling fast and hard. I would not get in it in a kayak, canoe, or tube or anything.”
And while, the dry weather that began Friday and continued throughout the weekend afforded the Corps of Engineers a chance to get the water level down somewhat, that good luck will run out as the new week begins.
Rain is forecast to move through the area on Monday, which will inevitably cause Lake Lanier’s water level to rise again.
“Our expectations are to be able to continue water releases throughout the weekend, and then the next rain forecast is for Monday, so we’ll have to re-evaluate Sunday afternoon,” Rainey said.
