A Texas-based cabinet manufacturer is expanding and relocating to Gwinnett County after acquiring a Lawrenceville-based company, Partnership Gwinnett and the Georgia Department of Economic Development announced Thursday.
Republic Elite's relocation to Lawrenceville, after the acquisition of Windsor Kitchen and Bath, is expected to create 125 new jobs in Gwinnett County through the corporate expansion and relocation. Republic acquired Windsor because of an increase in the demand for multifamily cabinets, according to Partnership Gwinnett.
“This is an exciting time for Republic Elite,” Republic Elite Vice President of Procurement & Special Projects Jeff Kroyer said. “Our rapid growth has presented real challenges with space and talent. This was a rare opportunity to acquire a high-quality manufacturing facility in a location that has excellent transport links, and to leverage a local population with skills relevant to our business.”
Republic Elite will occupy 100,000-square-feet of existing factory space and equipment in Lawrenceville to increase its capacity by 40%. That space will also allow the company to manufacture 315,000 more cabinets than it previously could before the Windsor acquisition.
“Our growth east is fueled by demand, which is why this acquisition is such a critical building block for us," Republic Elite Chief Business Officer Adam Sumrow said. "Through this presence in Georgia, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint, our freight costs and expand our melamine collections to new clients.
"The acquisition of the Georgia facility will also incorporate the latest manufacturing principles – digital factory, connected machinery, robust lean manufacturing processes – to enable predictive quality and maintenance, and allow data-driven decisions to be made on the shop floor in real time."
Local officials celebrated the company's expansion and relocation.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Republic Elite to Georgia as they continue to grow their footprint,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Scott McMurray said. “This expansion to Georgia is a testament to not only our highly skilled workforce, but to the support Partnership Gwinnett continues to provide to companies interested in creating additional jobs and opportunities for their community.”
Lawrenceville Mayor David Still offered a welcome to the city to Republic Elite in a statement released by Partnership Gwinnett.
“We strive to create a business climate where businesses can thrive and are excited to see the growth of Republic Elite within our city,” Still said.
Meanwhile, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson highlighted the new jobs that will be created by the company's corporate relocation to Gwinnett County.
“We are thrilled for Republic Elite to expand its footprint into Gwinnett County,” she said. “The addition of 125 jobs to our community is a huge win and highlights Gwinnett’s attractive climate for businesses to grow.”
And, Partnership Gwinnett Project Manager Jassy Ji said the local business organization, which is an economic development arm of the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce, is looking to build a working relationship with Republic Elite.
“We are eager to create a strong partnership with Republic Elite,” Ji said. “We are here to support them as they continue to grow and expand within our community.”
