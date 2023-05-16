There are 10 Gwinnett County Public Schools students, hailing from eight different schools, who will be heading to U.S. service academies after high school.
These seniors received appointments to the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. They will receive free four-year educations in exchange for committing to active duty service in the military after they graduate from their respective academy.
"In order to be admitted, students must receive a congressional nomination from either their U.S. representative or senator and must meet the highly competitive educational and extracurricular standards that are set by the individual academies as well as standards for physical aptitude and medical fitness," GCPS officials said.
Grayson and North Gwinnett high schools will each see two of their students go on to attend a service academy. The remaining six students who received appointments come from Archer, Dacula, Lanier, Norcross, Peachtree Ridge and South Gwinnett high schools.
The students also received $3.5 million in scholarship monies in addition to their appointments.
The GCPS students who earned service academy appointments include:
Archer High School
Justin Johnson — United States Military Academy at West Point (Army)
Dacula High School
Dallen Rawson — United States Air Force Academy
Grayson High School
Tiffany Dang — United States Merchant Marine Academy
Rayne Fry — United States Naval Academy
Lanier High School
Benjamin Claypole — United States Merchant Marine Academy
Norcross High School
David Apetrei — United States Military Academy at West Point (Army)
North Gwinnett High School
William Collins — United States Air Force Academy
Ethan Washington — United States Military Academy at West Point (Army)
Peachtree Ridge High School
John Dutton — United States Naval Academy
South Gwinnett High School
Alexander Brookins — United States Air Force Academy
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
