Gwinnett County residents will want to break out some extra blankets, bring the pets inside and make sure their plants and water pipes are protected because it is expected to be very cold tonight.
In fact, it will be below freezing levels of cold.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a low of about 29 degrees tonight with winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. With a wind chill taken into account, it will seem colder than it really is.
The NWS announced on social media that the wind chill will make it feel like temperatures are in the low-20s late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Atlanta was expected to have a wind chill of about 20 degrees while Gainesville was expected to have a wind chill of about 22 degrees, according to a graphic released by the weather service.
As of 6:30 p.m., the temperature in Lawrenceville was listed by the NWS as being 39 degrees, with a wind chill of about 31 degrees.
The temperature is expected to rise on Tuesday, during the day, with a high of nearly 48 degrees expected, but those temperatures will drop back below freezing Tuesday night, according to the NWS.
After Tuesday night, the temperatures may feel a bit like a yo-yo and temperatures bounce back and forth between cold and somewhat warm.
A high near 55 degree is expected during the day Wednesday, but that will drop to 38 degrees Wednesday night. On Thursday, the high is expected to be near 63 degrees with the low on Thursday night again expected to be 38 degrees.
During the day on both Friday and Saturday, the high is expected to be around 61 degrees, while the low on both nights is forecast to be 44 degrees.
But, on Sunday, the high is expected to be 57 degrees during the day and about 35 degrees that night.
