If last week's heat somehow wasn't enough for Gwinnettians, more hot weather is expected this week.
And, the air quality won't be too great either.
The National Weather Service's Peachtree City office has warned Georgia residents that temperatures of at least 100 degrees are expected in much of the state, including Gwinnett, on Wednesday and Thursday.
"Reduced moisture is going to allow our daytime high temperatures to jump into the triple digits, challenging record high temperatures," the weather service said in an announcement. "Maintain hot weather safety and watch out for children, the elderly, pets and other vulnerable populations."
And, if hot temperatures were not bad enough, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for Gwinnett County for Wednesday as well. That means weather forecasters believe the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
"Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people," the National Weather Service said in an advisory. "Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest."
