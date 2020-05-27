The world's first remote operated "self-driving" e-scooters recently hit the streets in Peachtree Corners.
The scooters, which were the product of a partnership between Tortoise and Go X, are running as a pilot in Peachtree Corners through the city's 5G-enabled Curiosity Lab technology innovation center in Technology Park Atlanta. The e-scooters are teleoperated and can be called through an app, and then driven back to a safe parking space for charging and cleaning by a remote operator after the user is finished with it.
“We are excited to showcase this innovative technology,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said. “It’s another opportunity for the city to look beyond traditional transportation and seek innovative ways to improve mobility. We invite our citizens and the business community to see and experience this new technology.”
The pilot began May 20 and will last six months. City officials said this is the first time in the world that teleoperated scooters have been put into operation on public streets.
The scooters follow other technology innovations tested at Curiosity Lab, including Local Motor's Olli autonomous shuttle, which uses a 1.5-mile autonomous vehicle test track created in the city.
“An important goal for us was to ensure that residents can enjoy the convenience of using e-scooters, right here in Peachtree Corners,” City Manager Brian Johnson said. “As a reflection of our commitment to making cities smarter, we didn’t hesitate to partner with Tortoise to launch the first-ever fleet of self-driving e-scooters for public use. We are extremely pleased to be a partner in this innovative and world-changing technology.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.